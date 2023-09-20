Full schedule of films announced for SRJC’s new cinema showcase

Petaluma’s 2023 Fall Film Series, a program of the Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma Film Alliance ‒ based on the Petaluma campus ‒ has just begun, opening on Wednesday, Sept. 20, with the political thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” The rest of the series, which takes place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., preceded by an entertaining presentation or filmmaker appearance at 6 p.m., includes a wide array of different films.

Sept. 27 is David Lowery’s 2021 fantasy “The Green Knight,” followed by the 2019 Indian rap drama “Gully Boy,” from director Zoya Akhtar (Oct. 4), Todd Field’s Oscar-nominated 2001 suspense film “In the Bedroom” (Oct. 11), Celine Song’s 2023 romantic drama “Past Lives” (Oct. 18), and the 2023 Australian horror film “Talk to Me” (Oct. 25) from twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou.

The remaining films in the series are David Lynch’s legendary 2001 noir thriller “Mullholland Drive” (Nov. 1), the stylish 2022 documentary “Lynch/Oz,” from director Alexandre Phillippe, who will be present for an onstage pre-show interview, the 1950 American noir classic “Gun Crazy” (Nov. 15) and Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed satire/fantasy “Barbie” (Nov. 29).

Admission to these programs in $7 for the public, $6 for SRJC students, and takes place at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. For more information visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.