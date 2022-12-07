Fun, friendship is found at Petaluma Senior Center

Although they’re no longer the largest generation in the United States, Baby Boomers still accounted for nearly 70 million residents in 2021 and, as more get older, it’s increasingly more important they maintain an active and social lifestyle.

That’s where senior centers have come in.

On a frigid, foggy Petaluma morning Ned Scott greets members and volunteers alike at the Petaluma Senior Center lobby, located in Lucchesi Park, just at the south end near the park’s pond.

At 82-years-old, Scott has been a patron at the center for some 15 years, joining just a few years after he retired from driving a school bus for El Molino High School in rural West County. The billiards enthusiast is a simple five minute drive from friends and pool tables at the center he calls home.

In general, senior centers across the United States function as a de facto community center. It’s a place where older adults come together to attain physical, social and intellectual needs. While a lot of senior centers are routinely run through membership fees and private foundations, Petaluma Senior Center is funded entirely through the city. It is one of only a select few in the area that do so.

Plenty of programs, services offered

Much of what the Petaluma Senior Center provides the community is included in a detailed monthly calendar full of daily activities ranging from gentle yoga and zumba to drawing classes and book writing. The center offers an classes and programs from Monday to Thursday.

If classes don’t appeal to the center’s attendees, there are a few computers in the library section of the building where members can also read, play piano and find a granola bar or fruit in the snack area.

"I think, basically, it’s the comradery of the people,“ Scott said. ”For me, it’s great. It gets me up in the morning, it gets me in the shower and it gets me down here.”

Another way to connect with older adults is through technology. Eli Ponte-Rosenkrantz, a 16-year-old student at Sonoma Academy launched monthly tech help workshops last summer for the members at the Petaluma Senior Center where his grandmother frequents.

“While I was not offering the workshop during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it obviously created a greater dependence on technology in day to day life,” Ponte-Rosenkrantz said, who has experience in tech troubleshooting within his family. “My proximity to this group of seniors, who were being greatly impacted by the isolation of the quarantine and were struggling with their technology with a limited ability to get help, highlighted the need for this kind of tech support.”

Much of what Ponte-Rosenkrantz does revolves around education and training with modern technology, which has become crucial for elderly adults navigating an uncertain, post-COVID-19 world.

“Before I formalized the workshop, I refurbished an old iPhone for Gloria, a 90-year-old friend of my grandmother’s,” Ponte-Rosenkrantz said. “With a couple hours of my time I was able to connect Gloria to her community and social support, which is what I love about technology. This was an outcome that made me realize I could really make a difference in the lives of these people who have given so much to society.”

Then there’s the center’s Listening Bench for those who are open to sharing and listening. Residents 55 and older can schedule a free, 45-minute session with a trained “listener.” The session is held in a private room at the center and the “guest” can receive deep and undivided attention from the “listener.”

Christine Castello, a recreational specialist with the City of Petaluma oversees the center part-time. She noted the need for older adults to socialize and that’s one of their main purposes for visiting the center.

“There’s a ton of resources that the senior center provides,” she said. “We have people coming in all the time to get resources … so there’s some educational aspects to it, but most of the people come here because it keeps them busy and for social interactions.”

A majority of programs offered at the Petaluma Senior Center are run by volunteers, according to Castello. City staff also work to plan and coordinate activities to fill the center’s calendar.

Looking to the future

Filling the center’s calendar is one thing, but the most important part of every activity is safety especially while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ebb and flow. Older adults are considered high-risk and some have adjusted their frequency at the center according to comfort level.

“The pool room, for instance, it was nothing to have 10, 12, maybe 14 people in there five days a week,” Scott said. “Now we’re lucky if we get five or six.”

In 2020, students from Santa Rosa Junior College’s Nursing Program would help out at the Petaluma Senior Center as part of a requirement for their first semester in the program. Students would stand-in for the day to help elevate staff while socializing with older adults. When the pandemic hit, the program was put on an indefinite hold out of an abundance of caution during county-wide shutdown orders.

“That’s something that we really missed,” Scott said.

Scott said the new classes and programs have helped the center rebound. He’s noticed a slight month-over-month increase in returning members since Sonoma County has dropped the mask mandate over the summer. But Scott estimates that overall, the Petaluma Senior Center’s attendance has shrunk to about 20% of its pre-COVID-19 numbers.

Along with a revamped schedule, the Petaluma Senior Center is expecting a new, full-time coordinator to come in and bring their schedule back to a full-time calendar.

“Right now, they are in the hiring process of trying to find a coordinator,” said Castello. “Once the coordinator starts, that coordinator will be responsible for the calendar, scheduling classes, then they can start to get up and running full-steam.”

It’s a welcomed update for members. Until then, there’s plenty to do for older adults at the center.

For Scott, the short drive his “home away from home,” is worth it for a day of shooting pool with friends, which is an easier commute compared to the roughly 850-mile plane ride to Washington state to see his son.

It’s here where fun, support and camaraderie are found. For potential new center members, Scott notes you may need to dust off your sense of humor before coming by.

“Don’t let (Ned) get started on bragging,” one of the pool players said as he passed by, much to Scott’s amusement.

“Heck of a nice guy,” Scott said. “We kid the heck out of everybody that comes in.”