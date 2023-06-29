Fun with food at Family and Friends Farm

Although Matt Hinds is a local guy who grew up in Petaluma, he didn’t discover farming until he was working on the East Coast. Delaware to be exact.

“I was a summer farm intern,” he said, “and I fell in love with it.”

Now, the 36-year-old has brought that affection and knowledge home and, thanks to his generous grandparents, is able to farm an acre of their property. Hinds began last November, he said, and now, his Family and Friends Farm is a regular addition to the Tuesday farmers market in Petaluma.

“I’m dedicated to locally selling everything I grow,” Hinds said. “I believe in local food systems.” He added that he’s puzzled by food economics. “For example, we grow apples in Sonoma County and ship them to Delaware and Delaware is growing apples and shipping them here.”

He’s now offering seasonal greens and summer crops (yes, tomato fans, that means you). On one mid-May Tuesday, his stand included several types of lettuce and other greens, green onions and the hard-to-find baby bok choy. Later in the month, he’d added beets, carrots and sugar snap peas.

In addition to the farmers market, Hinds supplies produce to The Local, the café at Active Wellness. Its farm-to-table menu features offerings from local farms and businesses.

“To grow sustainably, you can’t just farm,” his farming mentor once told him. “You also need to advocate.”

That means talking to others about the value of growing, producing and selling those products locally.

What Hinds doesn’t sell he donates to COTS and to Petaluma Bounty.

“I love growing vegetables,” he said, adding that he is deeply grateful to his grandparents for the opportunity, for offering the land he tills and weeds, amends and cares for. “I love being outside, and connected to the earth. This feels like what I’m supposed to do.”

Even when he’s not farming, you’ll still probably find Hinds outdoors, playing basketball, biking or simply “hanging out.” But mostly, he’s working the soil and tending his crops.

“Farming,” he said, “is the lifestyle I’ve chosen.”

Hinds speaks earnestly and sincerely about the quiet power that comes from getting your hands in the soil, nurturing the land and caring for the plants that grow there. He practices a no-till approach, amending and enriching the soil with compost and natural cover crops such as poppies, native wild radishes and the amusingly named cowbag clover.

He enjoys bringing all of that enthusiasm, and the bounty he grows, to the weekly market.

“This is a great farmers market,” he said, “a real community event. It’s creating enough critical mass so a small farmer can sell all he’s got.”