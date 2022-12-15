Morti’s Used Book Nook and Cat Adoption Lounge, a delightfully warm-and-fuzzy nonprofit thrift store located at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, is holding a two-day fundraiser this weekend (Dec. 17 and 18) to help pay for a new ventilation system inside the popular ‘Cat Lounge.’

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., in front of the store, a bake sale will be offering all sorts of delectable treats, and donation-based gift wrapping will be offered to those wishing to have their Christmas presents pleasingly spiffed-up for the holidays. On Sunday, Dec. 18, along with the gift wrapping, visitors are invited to make an ornament for their own tree at home.

On both days, from 2-3 p.m., a session of family-friendly story reading with shop volunteers will provide an extra dose of seasonal fun.

And of course, all are invited to come in and pet the cats.

Morti’s is a project of Petaluma Pet Pals, a 501c3 non-profit established in 1998 by a group of dedicated animals lovers wanting to make a real difference for companion animals and the people who love them.