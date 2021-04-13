Subscribe

Fundraiser for Petaluma Pet Pals new bookstore/cat lounge

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 13, 2021, 12:30PM

Are you a fan of reading while snuggling with cats?

Get ready to do both at a proposed new venture combining a book store with (that’s right, feline-lovers) lonely cats in need of some love and a nice, warm lap.

But first, the community’s help is being sought.

Petaluma Pet Pals is hosting a fundraiser for its latest venture, a used book store and cat adoption lounge, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The afternoon event takes place in front of its Great Stuff Thrift Store inside the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd. North, #530.

A number of community businesses and individuals are donating gift certificates and items for raffle baskets, and a food truck and local vendors will be on hand, with part of the day’s proceeds donated to Pet Pals.

Pounce on all the details at petalumapetpals.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette