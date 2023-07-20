Fundraiser yard sale planned for this weekend

Over the last few years, Petaluma’s Carol England has hosted several yard sales as benefits for nonprofit efforts such as The Primavera Project, which raises funds to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long.

Continuing such efforts, another benefit yard sale will take place on July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. at 145 Webster St.

Girls without access to such supplies in many countries, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access to such supplies. A 2021 article distributed by the Policy Lab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, relates, “According to a 2014 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report, 1 out of every 10 menstruating youth misses school during their menstrual cycle due to lack of access to menstrual products and resources.”

The yard sale, which will feature a wide array of donated items, clothes, furniture and hand crafts, will go to alleviate this problem with young women in a region that has been hard-hit by natural disasters in recent years.

“The monies collected will be used for the girls in New Horizons, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic,” England said in a note to the Argus-Courier, adding that the purpose of the effort is “to end ‘period poverty’ for these girls. In addition, some items will be sold to provide funds to teachers in Puerto Plata for school supplies.”