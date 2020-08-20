Garage sale, Zoom wine-tasting help local charities

GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER

Socially-distant event raises money for Primavera, New Horizons

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Looking for deals? Check out this massive, two-day fundraising garage sale on Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 145 Webster Ave.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds raised will go to the Primavera Project/New Horizons Girls Organization in Puerto Plata, and to the One Scarf at a Time projects.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? All shoppers must wear masks, observe 6-foot social distancing and use provided hand-sanitizer stations. In addition to the garage sale, beautiful hand-knit scarves and other knit gift items will be available for sale during the event.

EARLE BAUM CENTER BENEFIT WITH HOBY WEDLER

Virtual wine-tasting with Petaluma expert raises funds for center for the blind

WHAT’S HAPPENING? To mark and celebrate a new community partnership between Balletto Vineyards and Santa Rosa’s Earle Baum Center for the Blind, Petaluma food-and-beverage expert (and Earle Baum Center board member) Hoby Wedler (born blind, graduating from PHS and going on to earn a Ph.D. in Chemistry at UC Davis), will lead participants on a virtual “Tasting in the Dark” Zoom workshop, on Sunday, August 30, at 4 p.m. Desinged to be fun and educational, this event will take wine lovers through a one-of-a-kind tasting experience within the comfort of their homes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds raised will go to the Earle Baum Center for the Blind, a nonprofit regional community center that serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino Counties. The Center helps people and families regain confidence, master new skills, contribute to their communities and engage with technology.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? During the month of August, Balletto Vineyards, August is offering a special fundraising program, donating a percentage of every bottle wine purchased to the Earle Baum Center.

GRIFFO HAND-SANITIZER GIVEAWAYS

Local distillery requests support in Covid-fighting effort

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Jenny and Mike Griffo, who own and operate Griffo Distillery in Petaluma, have transformed their tiny operation into a full-time hand-sanitizer factory. Griffo's staff produces, packages and ships sanitizer to hospitals, hospice centers, cancer treatment centers, fire stations, police stations, prisons, at-risk youth centers, homeless organizations and First Nations across the country. Locally, they offer a drive-up service where residents can have their own containers filled for a low cost, a service that is free for first-responders, frontline workers and other at-risk service groups, no questions asked. To date Griffo has donated over 3,000 gallons of sanitizer, covering the costs of packaging, labor and shipping for all who cannot afford it.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “The need for sanitizer is becoming overwhelming,” says a statement on Griffo’s GoFundMe campaign page. “We are asking for your help in making sure Griffo Distillery is able to get sanitizer to those who need it most. We appreciate the generosity of our community, and look forward to being able to protect even more people. Your donation helps us cover the cost of sanitizer production, all labor is donated by Griffo.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is Gofundme.com/f/gtdtp6-communities-in-crisis. More info about Griffo Distillery visit GriffoDistillery.com.

PETALUMA WILDLIFE MUSEUM

Crowdfunding for PHS institution in crisis

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma High School’s celebrated Petaluma Wildlife Museum is in what board members have called a “dire situation,” with income having gone extinct due to the Covid-related cessation of summer camps and field trips, along with a rare reptile parasite that needs to be addressed to save the lived of the museum’s beloved snakes and lizards. The only student-run wildlife museum in the country, PHS’s Petaluma Wildlife Museum, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough funds to keep the program running.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we receive no funding from Petaluma City Schools,” says Jessi Redfield of the Museum’s board. ‘We are continuing to raise our next goal of $25,000, and our overall goal of 50,000.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/savepwm. More info about the local treasure can be found at the museum’s website: PetalumaWildlifeMuseum.org.

(Helping Out runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)