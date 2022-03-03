Subscribe

Georgia Moses’ unsolved murder explored in ‘Crime Junkie’ podcast

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 3, 2022, 12:56PM
One of Petaluma’s most baffling and disturbing unsolved crimes, which has been revisited a number of times in the past on various television shows and podcasts, was once again the subject of speculation in the Jan. 31 episode of the podcast “Crime Junkie.”

Hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat presented details of the disappearance and murder of 12-year-old Santa Rosa girl Georgia Leah Moses (not Georgia Lee), whose body was found Aug. 22, 1997, near the Highway 101 freeway entrance in south Petaluma. In the “Crime Junkie” podcast, devoted to the exploration of true crime stories, Moses’ sister, Angel Turner, is interviewed, and reporting from the Argus-Courier, along with the Press Democrat, is quoted or summarized a number of times.

Flowers and Prawat do not go easy on local media, which they blame for not devoting as much attention to the case as they could or should have, and for not-so-subtly blaming the victim. The crime is now 25 years old.

Moses would have been 36 years old on her last birthday in January.

“Crime Junkie” is produced in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has been on the air since 2017.

