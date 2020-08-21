Subscribe

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 21, 2020, 10:08AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The “Drive-Thru Fair Food” extravaganza is back at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma for the next two weekends, from Friday Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 23 and then again from Friday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 30, from noon to 8 p.m.

The instructions are pretty simple. Guests drive in through the fairground’s main gate, they stay in their vehicles, put on a mask, place their order, pull into the waiting area and then receive their food before exiting. Along with staples such as cotton candy, kettle corn, corn dogs and funnel cakes, the Sleek Greek will be serving gyros and Greek fries and Bariadelli Caribbean will offer Creole sausage and pulled pork sandwiches as well as ‘tropical bowl’, consisting of jerk beef, veggies, plantains and rice.

A couple of new items since the Drive-Thru Fair Food’s last visit are candy kabobs and a cotton candy burrito, which is candy wrapped in cotton candy – every kid’s dream.

Petaluma Market

Cheese is never far from my mind, my palette or my plate. I was reminded again this week that along with great local cheese makers, we also are lucky to have a cheese expert like Marie Schmittroth amongst us. She heads the cheese department at Petaluma Market and is constantly helping us add new flavors to our recipes and to our cheese boards.

As a couple of Basque-o-philes, we recently pulled a Basque cookbook off our shelf with the hopes of cooking something up that might help satiate our hunger for the Basque meals we are missing due to a postpone Basque Country trip.

One of the recipes that caught our eye was a quiche-type dish, which are common in Basque cuisine, called Idiazabal and Mixed Pepper Croustade. The most distinctive of the ingredients is the cheese, which is called Idiazabal as that is mountainous backwoods town in the Gipuzkoa province of Spain where the cheese comes from.

It is a sheep’s milk cheese and like most areas of the world, is the only cheese made in the area. (Unlike California, most places around the world produce just one type of cheese, either due to tradition or tradition driven regulations.) To say that we eat a lot of Idiazabal while visiting the Basque Country would be an understatement as it goes so perfectly with their food, although finding it in the U.S. can be a challenge.

Marie is a pro at carrying all the normal foreign cheeses, but also goes out of her way to bring us cheese lovers the splendor of various specialty international cheeses on a rotating basis. So, the first step in our search for Idiazabal was a call to Marie.

Although I should no longer be surprised, she really did throw me for a loop when she not only knew of the cheese we were searching for, knew the very specific fact that Idiazabal is known to be slightly smoked because historically the cheese was aged inside farmers’ homes, where their hearths gave off a certain amount of smoke, which was found its way into the cheese’s flavor profile.

This is a very specific fact about a relatively obscure cheese and is yet further evidence not only of Marie’s passion for her craft, but also of Petaluma Market’s commitment to bring our community the best of the best. And although Marie did not currently have Idiazabal in stock, she had suggestions for a couple of substitutes.

Although lacking smoke, Spain’s Manchego cheese has a lot of similarities to Idiazabal, including that it is made from sheep’s milk (although from the Manchega breed, instead of Idiazabal’s Latxa and Carranzana sheep), has similar nutty flavor characteristics and is of a similar texture. Without Marie’s help, we likely would have re-shelved that cookbook but instead are now moving on to more recipes, hopefully with more cheese.

While on the topic of incredible customer service, while standing at Petaluma Market’s cheese counter recently, I overheard two gentlemen speaking, one with a French accent. When I turned around, sure enough there was a customer speaking to one of the butchers, who had a thick French accent, although his stature makes him look a little more like a Viking.

The customer was thanking the butcher for his recommendation, which was an alternative cut of meat for a recipe the customer had been shopping for. He was telling the Frenchman that the recipe had turned out better than expected and that he and his family really appreciated the suggestion.

When I later inquired of Anthony Arrington, a foodie friend of mine, who is also both a native Petaluman and another one of the great butchers behind the Petaluma Market counter, he told me, “His name is Jerome. He is a fantastic Chef if you’re ever looking for a recipe.” There is a reason why so many people love shopping at Petaluma Market. The people really do make the difference.

Beer to try

While on the topic of the French, we recently discovered a delightfully light and sweet drinking golden lager at the Petaluma Grocery Outlet called Licorne Elsass. Not generally known on the international stage for their beers, this particular French beer comes from the Alsace region of France, which sits at France’s northeastern boarder with Switzerland and Germany along the Rhine River. (It’s capital, Strasbourg, is beautiful and is criss-crossed by canals, ala Amsterdam.) Control of Alsace has been handed back and forth between the French and the Germans over the centuries so many in the region speak both languages. This beer certainly has German influences.

Although labeled as a “Pale Ale” in the store, that is incorrect, as this is definitely a pale lager, with it heavy leaning towards sweet malty flavors and away from bitter hops. This is due in part to the fact that they use Alsatian hops, which are not nearly as strong or bitter as our American counterparts. If you are a pale ale fan, this is not the beer for you, however if you like the maltiness of German beers, I recommend giving it a try.

A few things both threw us off and drew us in when we saw a pallet of this beer sitting in the middle of aisle. First off, the logo is of a unicorn. That had us laughing, especially when we got closer and noticed that the neck of the bottle was meant to look like a unicorn horn.

Additionally, the bottles are small, at just over 9 ounces. However, at just $3 for a six pack, it was perfectly priced and worth the risk because we rarely get an opportunity to sample French beer. We were pleasantly surprised at how good it was and at around 130 calories per bottle makes for a great warm-weather drinker. We have returned to the store and stocked up.

Top 10 bitters

Two Petaluma-based bitters producers have been nominated again in the Top 10 Best Craft Mixer category of this year’s USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Bitter Girl Bitters and FloraLuna Apothecary & Trading Co. (formerly known as Monarch Bitters) positions in the competition are now in our hands as we enter the People’s Choice phase.

Bitters are an herbal extract of sorts that is used to enhance cocktails, which normally lean either to the sour or the sweet side. Bitters help to bring out other flavors in cocktails, leading to more complex and satisfying flavors.

Votes are tallied daily and voters are allowed to place their votes once every 12 hours from each device they log in with, so in this case, ‘vote often’ takes on a whole new meaning, especially for these two Petaluma producers.

Visit www.10best.com/awards to see all the categories, many of which include other Petaluma area producers. FloraLuna owner Phaedra Achor posted to Facebook, “Your support for my local, small batch, handcrafted bitters and syrups means everything. Thank you, from the depths of my heart!”

PEF Bash auction

As is often the case here in Petaluma, we find connections among our various businesses and organizations at every turn. In this case, one of the first responses to Phaedra’s post was a congratulations from Maureen Finn Highland, Executive Director of Petaluma Education Foundation. Maureen also reminded readers that FloraLuna is part of this years PEF Bash online auction.

Several Cocktail kits choices are available from FloraLuna, with the bonus of a VIP virtual happy hour scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. The custom Bash cocktail kits include everything needed to generously serve 4-6 cocktails. FloraLuna’s cocktail kits are Item #104, with all the items available for viewing and bidding at http://pefbash2020.afrogs.org

Final Week of free delivery

Rounding out their final week of free deliveries, Petaluma Food Taxi will waive your delivery fee for food ordered from the following restaurants. This has been an ongoing effort by PFT to help stimulate sales for our area’s struggling restaurants.

This week starts with today’s free delivery, which is for Roy’s Chicago Dogs and BBQ. Yes, there is a “BBQ” component to their menu and having tasted both their ribs and their brisket, I can say with confidence that this is some of my favorite BBQ anywhere.

The rest of the week shakes out like this – Quinua Cocina Peruana (Friday), the Bagel Mill and Everest Indian (Saturday), Aqus Café and Caffe Giostra (Sunday), Mi Pueblo (Monday), Penngrove Market (Tuesday), and Alfredo’s Italian (Wednesday.) Penngrove Market is for prepared food only, such as their pizzas, calzone and piadinas, which are an Italian flatbread wrap around plenty of stuffing choices, from Caesar to Bahn Mi.

I did not realize that PFT would deliver to Penngrove but was informed that they deliver to parts of Cotati and Rohnert Park so long as the address is within about 10 miles of the pick-up restaurant. To receive the free delivery, use the code HelpPetaluma.

Consideration for our servers

Normally, I prefer to post sweet stories about servers and restaurant owners going above and beyond, supporting each other and being generously supported by our community.

However, this week I want to post a reminder to diners that we may be treating things as if they are back to normal, but our restaurant staffs are still putting themselves at great risk in order for us to continue dining out, with many of them actually becoming infected, which is the causes of the many temporary restaurant closures in recent weeks. Without knowing the long-term effects of COVID on survivors, we still need to keep their health in mind.

I heard from one server this week with a distressing story about how quickly guests can forget just what these folks are going through. As many do, this particular restaurant asks that diners keep their masks on when employees cannot maintain proper social distancing.

As the server approached one particular table, one of the guests had removed her mask and was putting it away. Another diner at the table reminded her that the hostess had asked them all to keep their masks handy for when the server approached the table.

The woman responded back that they didn’t need to worry about the server as she “just works here.“ For those that may have forgotten, that server is someone’s son or daughter, someone’s mother or father, and plenty of peoples’ loved one.

If we are going to ask our restaurants to take extraordinary safety precautions in order to safeguard us, just so that we can dine out, the least we can do is respect the dangerous position those people are put in everyday.

