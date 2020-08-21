Get your fair food fix

The “Drive-Thru Fair Food” extravaganza is back at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma for the next two weekends, from Friday Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 23 and then again from Friday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 30, from noon to 8 p.m.

The instructions are pretty simple. Guests drive in through the fairground’s main gate, they stay in their vehicles, put on a mask, place their order, pull into the waiting area and then receive their food before exiting. Along with staples such as cotton candy, kettle corn, corn dogs and funnel cakes, the Sleek Greek will be serving gyros and Greek fries and Bariadelli Caribbean will offer Creole sausage and pulled pork sandwiches as well as ‘tropical bowl’, consisting of jerk beef, veggies, plantains and rice.

A couple of new items since the Drive-Thru Fair Food’s last visit are candy kabobs and a cotton candy burrito, which is candy wrapped in cotton candy – every kid’s dream.

Petaluma Market

Cheese is never far from my mind, my palette or my plate. I was reminded again this week that along with great local cheese makers, we also are lucky to have a cheese expert like Marie Schmittroth amongst us. She heads the cheese department at Petaluma Market and is constantly helping us add new flavors to our recipes and to our cheese boards.

As a couple of Basque-o-philes, we recently pulled a Basque cookbook off our shelf with the hopes of cooking something up that might help satiate our hunger for the Basque meals we are missing due to a postpone Basque Country trip.

One of the recipes that caught our eye was a quiche-type dish, which are common in Basque cuisine, called Idiazabal and Mixed Pepper Croustade. The most distinctive of the ingredients is the cheese, which is called Idiazabal as that is mountainous backwoods town in the Gipuzkoa province of Spain where the cheese comes from.

It is a sheep’s milk cheese and like most areas of the world, is the only cheese made in the area. (Unlike California, most places around the world produce just one type of cheese, either due to tradition or tradition driven regulations.) To say that we eat a lot of Idiazabal while visiting the Basque Country would be an understatement as it goes so perfectly with their food, although finding it in the U.S. can be a challenge.

Marie is a pro at carrying all the normal foreign cheeses, but also goes out of her way to bring us cheese lovers the splendor of various specialty international cheeses on a rotating basis. So, the first step in our search for Idiazabal was a call to Marie.

Although I should no longer be surprised, she really did throw me for a loop when she not only knew of the cheese we were searching for, knew the very specific fact that Idiazabal is known to be slightly smoked because historically the cheese was aged inside farmers’ homes, where their hearths gave off a certain amount of smoke, which was found its way into the cheese’s flavor profile.

This is a very specific fact about a relatively obscure cheese and is yet further evidence not only of Marie’s passion for her craft, but also of Petaluma Market’s commitment to bring our community the best of the best. And although Marie did not currently have Idiazabal in stock, she had suggestions for a couple of substitutes.

Although lacking smoke, Spain’s Manchego cheese has a lot of similarities to Idiazabal, including that it is made from sheep’s milk (although from the Manchega breed, instead of Idiazabal’s Latxa and Carranzana sheep), has similar nutty flavor characteristics and is of a similar texture. Without Marie’s help, we likely would have re-shelved that cookbook but instead are now moving on to more recipes, hopefully with more cheese.

While on the topic of incredible customer service, while standing at Petaluma Market’s cheese counter recently, I overheard two gentlemen speaking, one with a French accent. When I turned around, sure enough there was a customer speaking to one of the butchers, who had a thick French accent, although his stature makes him look a little more like a Viking.

The customer was thanking the butcher for his recommendation, which was an alternative cut of meat for a recipe the customer had been shopping for. He was telling the Frenchman that the recipe had turned out better than expected and that he and his family really appreciated the suggestion.

When I later inquired of Anthony Arrington, a foodie friend of mine, who is also both a native Petaluman and another one of the great butchers behind the Petaluma Market counter, he told me, “His name is Jerome. He is a fantastic Chef if you’re ever looking for a recipe.” There is a reason why so many people love shopping at Petaluma Market. The people really do make the difference.