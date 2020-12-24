Get your own ‘Gremlin Invasion’

After reading Gio Benedetti’s “The Holiday Gremlins,” do you feel like you’ve been missing out on large amounts of mischief, shenanigans, mayhem and devious inconvenience during the holiday season? Does it seem like everyone has a Gremlin infestation but you?

Well, thanks to the author/illustrator of our 2020 holiday fiction story, your problems are now solved. Simply go to the My Town is Magical website (MyTownisMagical.com) and download one or all of three images of Holiday Gremlins, then follow the instructions to add the Gremlin to your own home. Please remember that Benedetti is a working artist, so like a musician you might enjoy entertaining you during a meal out (and yes, those will be a thing again), consider leaving a tip/donation as a thank you to the artist.

Once you’ve followed the simple directions on the page, and have introduced your gremlin or gremlins to your home, please take a picture and send it to Gio Benedetti through the My Town is Magical website. He will send a few of his favorites to use, for future publication in the Argus-Courier.

It’s all part of spreading the magic!

But do consider the following words of warning that Mr. Benedetti has posted along with this special Gremlin-ish holiday treat:

“My Town Is Magical is not responsible for the inevitable mischief, trouble, frustration, exasperation, confusion and other mischief-related consequences of inviting Gremlins into your home. That is your very silly and (dare we say) unwise decision to make. Really … have you thought this through? Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

Of course, if you have cats, you might be alright.

Happy holidays!