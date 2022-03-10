Getting out and about in Petaluma

Photographer Tyler Chartier (COURTESY OF PETALUMA ARTS CENTER)

Tammy Hall at Cinnabar

The Tammy Hall Quartet presents a heart-tugging cabaret act titled “A Time For Love,” on Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North. Part of Cinnabar’s Sundays@7 concert series, the appearance by pianist/vocalist Hall and her quartet will focus on jazz standards and other favorites. Aong with Hall, the quartet includes Leberta Loral on vocals, Ruth Davies on Bass and Daria Johnson on Drums. $25. To reserve tickets visit CinnabarTheater.org.

Art Exchange Artist Mixer

Art Exchange, a series of quarterly events sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center, will feature guest speaker Tyler Chartier giving a talk titled “Don’t sell yourself, tell your story!” Chartier will discuss ways for artists to use photography and video to engage their audiences in effective ways. Thursday, March 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. $10 General/Petaluma Arts Center Artist Members are free.

Build and Paint paper mâché hearts (with wings!)

Throughout the month of March, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals, in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Writers Forum returns

Continuing the Zoom-based workshops through which Petaluma’s Writers Forum has been able to expand its reach over the last two years, the popular series returns this month with two more Saturday afternoon gatherings, March 12 and 26 from 1-3 p.m. Participating writers will take inspiration from brain-charging “prompts,” suggested by the book “The Write Spot to Jumpstart your Writing: Connections.” The March 12 session will be led by Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, and the March 26 session will feature Rivertown Poets founder Sandra Anfang leading a poetry workshop titled "Poetry: A Playshop for the Absolute Beginner and the Poetic Adventurer." To register visit TheWriteSpot.us.

'Shrek’ hits local theater

The beloved 2001 animated fantasy-adventure about a grump ogre on a quest to save a princess is officially old enough to buy a drink. The offbeat classic returns to theaters as part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series. at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, and again on Wednesday, March 16. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Storytelling at the Library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ ballet

Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California will present “Alice in Wonderland (and other selected works),” a ballet featuring students from its varying levels of classes, on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$28. Performances take place at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, 5409 Snyder Lane. Proof of vaccination or negative test required, in addition to masking. NorthCoastBallet.com.

‘Growing Food in Small Places’

The March meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club will feature a talk by master gardener Bryce Sumner, who will share some tips and tricks for maximizing limited garden space to grow food. The free meeting takes place on Monday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

Walking on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Art show: celebrating teaching artists

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center runs through March 26, is a celebration of professional artists who also teach. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.