Getting out and about in Petaluma

Build and Paint paper mâché hearts (with wings!)

Throughout the month of March, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals, in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Writers Forum returns

Continuing the Zoom-based workshops through which Petaluma’s Writers Forum has been able to expand its reach over the last two years, the popular series returns this month with three Saturday afternoon gatherings, March 5, 12 and 26 from 1-3 p.m. Participating writers will take inspiration from brain-charging “prompts,” suggested by the book “The Write Spot to Jumpstart your Writing: Connections.” The sessions will be led by Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen. To register visit TheWriteSpot.us.

'Casablanca’ turns 80

The beloved 1942 Best Picture Oscar winner “Casablanca” stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Dooley Wilson, Claude Rains, Peter Lorre and more in a WWII romance that has become one of those movies all others are compared to. The indelible classic, called by many the finest film of its era, returns to celebrate its 70th anniversary. “Casablanca” will be screened at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, and again on Wednesday, March 9. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson

It seems like an unlikely pairing: America’s most adorable and beloved country superstar and a guy who kills fictional people for a living. But singer Dolly Parton and novelist James Patterson have teamed up to write a book, and Petalumans will have a chance to see and hear them talk about it on Sunday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. Sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, the all-virtual even will feature Parton and Patterson discussing, “Run, Rose, Run,” their co-authored thriller about an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who finds herself in danger when certain unhealthy forces she attempted to leave in her past suddenly reemerge into her life. Admission to the Zoom-based event is $30, which includes a hard copy of “Run, Rose, Run.” Tickets (and the book) can be purchased over the counter at Copperfield’s Books or via phone (707-762-0563) or website (CopperfieldsBooks.com), and access information will be provided on the weekend of the event.

Storytelling at the Library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Dr. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Bluegrass Garage Jam

On the first Monday of every month, Out West Garage transforms itself into the Out West Roadhouse, with a live “garage jam” session from 6-8 p.m. Bluegrass players of all ages and skill levels are invited to sit in. The next session is Monday, March 7, at 321 2nd St.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ ballet

Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California will present “Alice in Wonderland (and other selected works),” a ballet featuring students from its varying levels of classes, on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$28. Performances take place at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, 5409 Snyder Lane. Proof of vaccination or negative test required, in addition to masking. NorthCoastBallet.com.

‘Growing Food in Small Places’

The March meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club will feature a talk by master gardener Bryce Sumner, who will share some tips and tricks for maximizing limited garden space to grow food. The free meeting takes place on Monday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd., South. Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

Walking on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Art show: celebrating teaching artists

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, now extended through March 26, is a celebration of professional artists who also teach. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.