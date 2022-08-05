‘Ghostly shadows’ on Petaluma streets

On August 6, don’t be surprised to see some ghostly shadows on the sidewalk in downtown Petaluma. This temporary street art installation made with friends from the Peace Crane Project of Sonoma County — including Larry Harper, a 74-year-old Sonoma County peace activist — represents atomic shadows in remembrance of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The original “shadows” were burned residues of people who vaporized in the 4000-Celsius atomic explosions, found on the streets of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

“In the 1980s, we used to paint them on the streets,” Harper says of the street art images. The shadows people will discover this week in Petaluma, which will fade over time, are, he says, “to remind us of the long-term horrors of nuclear war.”

Usually, at this time of year, Harper would be helping to organize a commemoration of the bombings in the Helen Putnam Plaza in downtown Petaluma. The Sonoma County Peace Crane Project, an all-volunteer group he is part of, has produced annual events featuring Japanese cultural activities and a poster exhibition about the bombing of Hiroshima for over 35 years. However, the group is taking a break from public events this year. This is partly due to the pandemic and also because they are working on planting a descendant of a ginkgo tree that, amazingly, survived the Hiroshima bombing. This sapling has been grown from seed sent by Green Legacy Hiroshima and will be planted at Sonoma State University. But, as the anniversaries of the bombings approached, and the war in Ukraine continued, with the terrible potential for nuclear escalation, Harper felt the need to act.

“The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings shouldn’t be forgotten,” he says.

Harper was born in 1947, just two years after the bombings. Pacifism ran deep in his family. In 1883, Harper’s grandfather left Bismarck’s Germany because he refused to fight in the Crimean War. Harper’s father was a published pacifist. However, Harper’s commitment to peace activism didn’t crystalize until he turned 18 when he faced being drafted to fight in the American war in Vietnam.

“I decided I could not take another person’s life,” he recalls. He became a conscientious objector and worked in a psychiatric unit for two years as an alternative service.

Talk of nuclear war was part of his childhood. Like others of his generation, Harper remembers taking part in “duck and cover” drills in elementary school. But he soon realized that ducking and covering would not save him if there was a nuclear explosion.

“Even as a child, I realized it was silly,” he says. At the same time, what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki felt very distant. “That happened to people in faraway places. And a lot of information about the bombings was censored. It wasn’t until later that people’s stories began to emerge in this country.”

Early in the war, Hiroshima, a densely populated city of 318,000 people, was spared from the US Air Force’s bombing of over 60 Japanese cities, including the Tokyo firebombing that destroyed 15 square miles of the city, killing over 100,000 people overnight. As the war dragged on, Hiroshima was chosen as a suitable place to test the effects of a new atomic bomb. The second target was the city of Nagasaki. Each killed thousands of civilians almost instantly and many more from radiation sickness over the days, weeks, and years that followed.

“The human shadows of death are so powerful. They show that people were going about their everyday lives on a typical Monday morning,” Harper says.

For example, one of the shadows that has been preserved is of a person sitting on stone steps waiting for a bank to open.

Harper has been an anti-nuclear, anti-military activist for most of his adult life. He has been a war tax resister, refusing to pay a portion of his taxes, equivalent to the portion devoted to nuclear expenditure in the national budget. He’s also participated in numerous demonstrations for nuclear disarmament, one of which changed his life.

“I was one of 1,000 protesters who were arrested at the 1983 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,” he says. “We were trying to stop the development of nuclear weapons there. The protesters lay on the ground to block the entrance.

Harper and the others were taken to Santa Rita jail where he was among hundreds of people incarcerated. He spent 21 days in jail.

“The food was terrible, but Daniel Ellsberg held teach-ins in the jail,” he remembers.

Harper met Eszter Freeman while demonstrating against Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant near Sacramento. They eventually married, and Harper started a woodworking business, specializing in the restoration of Japanese antique furniture — but activism was always part of the couple’s life. Harper has been a member and sometimes served on the board of Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center since the ‘80s. He was a regular volunteer at the annual Petaluma Progressive Festival, who could always be relied on to help set up the event.

“I joined the Peace Crane Project, then called the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Remembrance Committee, around 2005 to honor my friend, Betsy Eberhardt, a founding member, who died in 2004,” he says. “I’m dedicated to remembering the horrors of those bombings and working towards a world free of nuclear weapons and power. I think our activism has made a difference. We helped end the American war in Vietnam. We also helped shut down the Rancho Seco nuclear power plant.”

As for the shadow images that he will be helping to create in remembrance of the bombings of 1945, Harper is feeling positive that the action could lead to positive change.

“I hope this artwork inspires everyone to take action for peace,” he says, adding, “Hope is what keeps me going. You gotta keep trying.”