Giants and frogs and 104-year-old Thelma Crumrin’s ‘wonderful life’

“Come in!”

The welcoming voice has a pleasant Southern lilt, understandable since Thelma Crumrin spent much of her life in Memphis, Tennessee. Her warm smile is as sweet as her voice, and the charm and humor she shows to her visitors dispels preconceptions about old age – Crumrin turned 104 on Feb. 28.

Her cozy Springfield Place assisted-living apartment still has several vases full of flowers from well-wishers, flowers from the gala birthday party held in celebration of her long life.

Crumrin is realistic about having passed the century mark, admitting there are things she doesn’t like about it. Her hearing has dimmed, as has her eyesight, and she says frankly, “I can’t do things I want to do.”

But then there’s that glowing smile, as she adds, “You have to accept what comes along because life is what it is.” Despite the ups and downs, Crumrin acknowledges, “I’ve had a wonderful life. I’m grateful for everything I have and thank God every morning and night for my blessings.” She pauses a moment before saying, “Blessings — so many of them come through other people.”

Although she’s outlived her only sibling, her cherished son, David, lives in Petaluma and is the reason she moved here nine years ago. She also has her sister’s three “good, kind, and thoughtful” daughters, plus friends seemingly everywhere. When she turned 100, she reports, she received 243 birthday cards.

“I love people,” Crumrin continues. “When I worked, I tried to meet somebody new every day and cultivate their friendship.”

Crumrin was born in east St. Louis. After her mother’s early death, when Crumrin was just 3 and her sister only 3 months, the family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. Then, in 1948, she moved to Memphis.

What did she want to be when she was growing up?

“Why, a movie actress. Of course.” There’s that endearing smile again as she adds she knew she’d need to work to earn a living. “I had many different jobs.” She laughs. “You name them, I’ve had them.” Eventually, she went to work for the government as a Social Security representative, an ideal job for someone who enjoys people as much as Crumrin does.

In addition to helping people and making friends, Crumrin is an animal lover. “We always had dogs and cats.” Both canines and felines have a special place in her heart, and she speaks wistfully of missing her three cats after she moved to California. But, she says, she knew they’d be better off staying in Memphis with a friend who could give them a home where they were free to go outside when they wanted.

She reaches to a shelf next to her easy chair and offers a photo of one of them, Tommy, a friendly looking tabby. Her apartment has several stuffed cats on the floor in addition to a number of frogs – though not live – since she likes them as well. That affection began in high school: a frog was the school mascot. In fact, she adds, “I love anything that lives.”

Asked to name one of her most cherished memories, Crumrin’s face glows.

“When the nurse handed me my baby. All my life I’d wanted a little boy. I looked down and told him, ‘You’ve been on order a long time.’”

Later, she speaks tenderly of her father and the nickname he bestowed on her.

“I came out of Sunday School – I was five or six, and I was upset. He asked what was wrong and I said, ‘I was chasing someone, and those boys called me Maggie.’”

She pauses to explain the name came from the long-running comic strip “Bringing Up Father,” created by George McManus. The strip, which ran from 1913 to 2000, featured Jiggs, a laborer who won a sweepstakes and became a millionaire. He was content to remain lower class but his wife Maggie, an overbearing nag who frequently chased Jiggs with a rolling pin, had other ideas, wanting to move upward in society. The jaunty nickname delighted her father though and she says tenderly that, on his deathbed, “Maggie” was his last word.

Any favorite sayings that she’s relied on over the years?

“Actions speak louder than words,” she says immediately. After some reflection, she adds, “You never miss the water until the well runs dry.”

Crumrin, who is slender and graceful, says that in younger days she was a golfer. Even though she can no longer participate, she still enjoys sports, especially baseball. She’s become a major baseball fan – the San Francisco Giants are her favorite team, and first baseman Brandon Belt and now-retired catcher Buster Posey are favored players.

Final thoughts? She gazes out the window at the tree-filled courtyard.

“I never sought wealth or fame. Just smile when you hear my name.”