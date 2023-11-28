Have a food-related tip, photo or review to share? Send it to editor@arguscourier.com.

One of our favorite yearly holiday events is the Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition at Hotel Petaluma, which brings the most creative, ornate, colorful and (probably) tasty gingerbread houses you ever saw together in one beautiful place for all to enjoy.

This year the Gingerbread House Showcase returns Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m., with awards (in three categories – one for individuals 12 and under, one for individuals 13 and over, and one for groups, businesses and associations) handed out Sunday, Dec. 17 between 1 and 3 p.m.

Those looking to enter their own architectural confections can sign up via an online form available at cityofpetaluma.org/event/gingerbread-showcase. Entries are to be dropped off Thursday, Dec. 14 between noon and 7 p.m.

This is the 7th annual gingerbread competition, with last year’s featuring a number of fascinating local landmarks such as the Three Cooks Cafe. Among the first-place winners was a gingerbread recreation of the Egg Bowl by National Sports Memorabilia.

For more info go to Hotel Petaluma’s Facebook page or call 707-559-3393.