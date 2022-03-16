Subscribe

Girl Scouts prepare to wrap up 2022 cookie season, helped by online ordering

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 15, 2022, 7:00PM

It’s always fun watching the high level of energy and commitment that most girl scouts give to the annual cookie selling fundraiser that makes the rest of their year possible.

But the fun ends soon, since cookie season concludes on March 27.

You’ve probably encountered at least one local troop selling cookies at a table near a store or other business. But if you’ve not been so lucky, or are still remaining distant while we wait to see what COVID-19 tries next, local troops can be found through an easy online tool called I Love Cookies (ILoveCookies.org). That’s where you can enter your zip code and immediately see a list of local scouts selling cookies as individual projects, the locations and hours of nearby table-selling operations, and ways to order directly online and have your cookies delivered to your door.

And remember, Girl Scout cookies freeze really well, in case you’d like to order enough to keep enjoying them well into the summer.

