‘Give Out Day’ Fundraiser: Dine and donate for Amor Para Todos

Amor Para Todos hosts fundraiser for ‘Give Out Day,’ the only national day dedicated to giving to the LGBTQIA+ community

Amor Para Todos, which means “Love For All,” is hosting its annual fundraiser for “Give Out Day” on Thursday, June 30, 3-9 p.m. The dine-and-donate event will include music, food and raffles at The Block in Petaluma, 20 Grey St.

The organization was founded by Renee Ho, recognizing the importance of intervention and acknowledgment of LGBTQIA+ issues in early education. The local group’s mission is to provide a safe, inclusive and comfortable environment for all students―regardless of gender and sexual orientation. Suicide and mental health crisis statistics exemplify issues impacting the quality of life for this community.

The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth, found that 45% of this community seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. They also discovered those who felt their school was LGBTQIA+-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide. The “Give Out Day” event will raise funds and awareness for LGBTQIA+ youth while bringing the community together.

Amor Para Todos is working with Petaluma, Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa school districts and communities. Donating will contribute to funding the Savings Lives Now project (SLNP), Rainbow Crosswalks, LGBTQIA+ community events and sustaining the Amor Para Todos organization.

To donate visit MightyCause.com/organization/Amor-Para-Todos. Visit the APT website at aptamorparatodos.weebly.com for more information and additional ways to get involved.