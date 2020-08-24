Glennon Doyle’s ‘Untamed’ back in local Top 10

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 17-August 23, 2020

Pulitzer-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” remains Petaluma’s No. 1, while Robin Diangelo’s “White Fragility” also stays steady at No. 3, both books digging into the spots they arrived at on last week’s Fiction & Nonfiction list.

The big surprise is what’s at No. 2. Not seen in the local top 10 since March, Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed” - which made a splashy debut at Petaluma’s No. 1 bestseller, just before the coronavirus forced bookstores to shut their doors for several weeks - is this week’s No. 2 title. In the captivating memoir, the bestselling author of “Love Warrior” presents a series of achingly honest vignettes, describing teenage battles with bulimia, her experiences with religion, recovery and therapy, and how she fell in love with another woman as her marriage to the unfaithful father of her children was falling apart.

Another blast-from-the-not-so-distant-past is this week’s No. 4 book, Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.” The slender but powerful little book explores the concept of tyranny in modern American politics, using historic examples of tyranny to to highlight what the author calls, "America's turn towards authoritarianism.“

A similar tale is told on this week’s Kids & Young Adults bestseller list, where Jeff Kinney’s “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure“ - the sequel to his popular ”Wimpy Kid” spin-off - also holds onto the No. 1 position it achieved last week.

In the No. 2 spot is Stephanie Meyers’ “Midnight Sun,” the prequel to her iconic “Twilight” series, followed by Jessica Townsend’s “Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow” (No. 3), about a cursed girl who narrowly escapes death and then finds herself in a very strange, very magical world.

Read the full Top 10 of both lists below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

2. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

3. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

4. ‘On Tyranny,’ by Timothy Snyder

5. ‘Lost Department Stores of San Francisco,’ by Anne Evers Hitz

6. ‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

7. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

8. ‘Voices in the Stones,’ by Kent Nerburn

9. ‘Intimations,’ by Zadie Smith

10. ‘Sapiens,’ by Noah Yuval Harari

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Twilight Saga: Midnight Sun,’ by Stephanie Meyers

3. ‘Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow,’ by Jessica Townsend

4. ‘Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord,’ by Aaron Blabey

5. ‘Heartwood Hotel: A True Home,’ by Kallie George

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘No One Likes a Fart,’ by Zoe Foster Blake

8. ‘Babysitters’ Little Sister: Karen's Roller Skates,’ by Ann M. Martin

9. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

10. ‘Bizzy Bear: Train Engineer,’ by Benji Davies

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)