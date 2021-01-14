Globetrotting Petaluman takes up poetry

Harlan Osborne

Vivian Hunter was nine when her family moved here. It was 1936 and small-town Petaluma had a population 8,100. Since then, both she and the town have grown beyond her wildest imagination.

While it’s not too surprising that the town she knew as a youngster continued to grow, it’s with unexpected pleasure that long after retiring she’s expanding her own horizons and view of the world after discovering a talent for writing poetry.

“I’d never really taken the time to read poetry, but one day while I was doing the dishes a poem just popped into my head,” said Hunter. “It was a Happy Birthday poem to a friend, and I wrote it down. That was in 2015, when I was 88 years old. At first, I wrote just birthday poems, but as they’ve gotten better I write whatever thoughts come to me. I think it was a gift from God.”

Hunter is not looking for an audience to share her poetry. Touching on friends, family, health, nature or whimsy, they’re for her enjoyment and those lucky enough to receive them in a card or letter. Her poems are untitled, just dated, to remind her when they were written.

As every writer knows, inspiration comes from life’s experiences and Hunter has had plenty of them. She’s been there and done that, from small-town America to world-wide travel. Her perspective is 93 years in the making.

A native of Astoria, Oregon, she was the middle of three children born to Clyde and Mary Ellen Rowen, they came to Petaluma during the Great Depression. After living a short time on an Adobe Road ranch, the family moved to 415 East Washington St., next door to the historic Soberanes family home and across the street from her father’s business, the Eastside Garage.

“East Petaluma was known for being scrappy,” said Hunter. “Everybody had a garden and grew garlic and nobody sprayed for bugs. When my mother would ask me if I wanted to go town and I’d say ‘No, you talk to everybody, it takes too long.’”

Her father died during her senior year at Petaluma High. In addition to school, she worked at the stationery counter at F.W. Woolworth.

“If you worked at Woolworth’s you were almost guaranteed a steady job,” said Hunter, who also worked behind the counter at John Croci’s seven-lane bowling alley on Kentucky Street and at the soda fountain at L&M Drug Store. “In between jobs, I worked for a while waitressing at the Tivoli Hotel,” she added.

In 1947 she married Gordon Hunter, a Utah native who worked for Pitney Bowes technology firm in San Francisco. The couple moved to San Francisco for eight years and had a son, the late Roddy Hunter.

“San Francisco felt much smaller back then,” said Hunter. “When ladies went shopping downtown, we’d put on hats and gloves.”

Returning to Petaluma in 1954, they bought a newly built house in a subdivision on Petaluma’s east side where walnut orchards once stood.

“Our highest house payment was $63 a month,” said Vivian, of her home for 66 years.

Following a divorce, she worked at Hamilton Air Force Base, overseeing the two dining rooms at the Officers Club and at the Velvet Plume, a local restaurant.

“But I was tired of waiting tables,” she said. “Even as a little kid I always wanted to see what was on the other side of the fence. I saw an ad in the newspaper for a certified travel consultant, which I had trained for through night school classes. I went to work for George Tomasini in Sonoma, then worked in Petaluma for Sonoma Travel for almost 25 years.

“A lot of people go into it wanting to travel and I did travel a lot, but it was a profession to me,” she added. “We arranged for people to take trips and cruises and we’d book hotel rooms. In the beginning it was all by telephone. I don’t think we ever realized that computers were going to take over. The main business for us was with the airlines.”

Hunter traveled to the far corners of the world with groups and with a travel agent friend from Santa Rosa, seeing places she’d imagined as a child.

“Trips to Asia were always fairly cheap, so I saw a lot of Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” she said. “I saw Egypt and I’m certainly glad I went to the Galapagos Islands. Many folks thought travel agents traveled for free. We didn’t travel for free, but we did get a discount. Those were some of the greatest moments of my life.”

She retired in 2005.

It’s these experiences and more that offer substance to Hunter’s poems, which she often enjoys rereading. The compilations are copyrighted and bound into book form, with titles like “The Golden Years” and “Memories and Imagination.”

“The ideas just pop into my head,” she said of her inspiration. “If they just pop into my head they’re usually pretty good. They’re never as good when I try to force them.”

