GoFundMe campaigns help local arts and music institutions

The Mystic Theater is hoping its legion of fans can help out.

MYSTIC THEATER

Crowdfunding effort for workers at shuttered venue

WHAT’S HAPPENING? To help the Mystic Theatre weather the current corona storm, and to directly support the venue’s furloughed workers, the management has launched a GoFundMe campaign for our out-of-work staff: security, sound techs, etc. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to them.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Ineffable Music, which manages the Mystic - and is still paying rent even though no shows are permitted - recently posted the following statement on the Mystic Theater website. “Over the past four years, the team has put our all into bringing top level talent to Petaluma. If you have ever enjoyed a live show at the legendary Mystic - from Ani Difranco to George Clinton and P Funk to Robert Earl Keen, Steel Pulse, Robin Trower, Durand Jones, Chicano Batman, Eli Young Band and so many more - please help. In the midst of this unprecedented challenge, we are reaching out to ask for your support by donating to our GoFundMe. We hope that we can all celebrate together with some more amazing shows in the near future!”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is Gofundme.com/f/help-keep-the-mystic-running. More info can be found on the Mystic Theatre’s main website: MysticTheatre.com.

The Phoenix Theater

PHOENIX THEATER

Crowdfunding campaign for youth center and arts venue

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater, hard-hit by the coronavirus closures, still needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open and youth center (including a teen health clinic) open for years to come. So far, nearly $37,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com/f/save-the-phoenix-amp-sprinklers-roof. A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

Mike and Jenny Griffo

GRIFFO HAND-SANITIZER GIVEAWAYS

Local distillery requests support in Covid-fighting effort

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Jenny and Mike Griffo, who own and operate Griffo Distillery in Petaluma, have transformed their tiny operation into a full-time hand-sanitizer factory. Griffo's staff produces, packages and ships sanitizer to hospitals, hospice centers, cancer treatment centers, fire stations, police stations, prisons, at-risk youth centers, homeless organizations and First Nations across the country. Locally, they offer a drive-up service where residents can have their own containers filled for a low cost, a service that is free for first-responders, frontline workers and other at-risk service groups, no questions asked. To date Griffo has donated over 3,000 gallons of sanitizer, covering the costs of packaging, labor and shipping for all who cannot afford it.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “The need for sanitizer is becoming overwhelming,” says a statement on Griffo’s GoFundMe campaign page. “We are asking for your help in making sure Griffo Distillery is able to get sanitizer to those who need it most. We appreciate the generosity of our community, and look forward to being able to protect even more people. Your donation helps us cover the cost of sanitizer production, all labor is donated by Griffo.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is Gofundme.com/f/gtdtp6-communities-in-crisis. More info about Griffo Distillery visit GriffoDistillery.com.

PETALUMA WILDLIFE MUSEUM

Crowdfunding for PHS institution in crisis

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma High School’s celebrated Petaluma Wildlife Museum is in what board members have called a “dire situation,” with income having gone extinct due to the Covid-related cessation of summer camps and field trips, along with a rare reptile parasite that needs to be addressed to save the lived of the museum’s beloved snakes and lizards. The only student-run wildlife museum in the country, PHS’s Petaluma Wildlife Museum, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough funds to keep the program running.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we receive no funding from Petaluma City Schools,” says Jessi Redfield of the Museum’s board. ‘We are continuing to raise our next goal of $25,000, and our overall goal of 50,000.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/savepwm. More info about the local treasure can be found at the museum’s website: PetalumaWildlifeMuseum.org.