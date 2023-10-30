Gone from its brick-and-mortar location, but not forgotten for its great vegetarian and vegan cuisine, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets has announced a holiday catering menu on Facebook.

This garnered quite a lot of attention because everyone thought Magdelena’s was gone for good, but thankfully not. According to www.magdelenas.com, catering and weekly subscriptions are available, with Thanksgiving pre-orders already being taken. The cutoff for catering orders is one week prior to your event or holiday.

Sweet memories

We always hate to make these announcements, but a rollin’ scone gathers no moss, and unfortunately, Scone Rollin’ has announced that they will cease operations at the end of the year.

Citing the increasing costs of ingredients, equipment, licensing and permits, owner Jen Martinelli Tribolet says it’s just too much to make ends meet. She added, “I’ve had the best time getting to know Petaluma’s community! Meeting wonderful people along the way.”

We are sad to see her go, but oh what sweet memories Scone Rollin’ has left us with.