Good things to be found in April Pantry in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 4, 2020, 1:35PM
When a restaurant opens in the middle of a major disaster, such as the current pandemic, it certainly raises eyebrows.

Co-owner and chef Amiee D’maris signed a lease on her birthday, Feb. 27, not knowing a shelter in place order would come roughly a month later. The extra time, at least, gave her and partner chef Alex Pena a chance to build out the new space and fine-tune the menu before opening April Pantry to the public on May 18.

April Pantry

location: 1000 Clegg St., Petaluma

hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

website: aprilpantry.com

Formerly Ulia’s Deli, D’maris calls her landlord a “guardian angel,” who forgave their first six months of rent at 1000 Clegg St. (just west of North McDowell, up near HenHouse and Lagunitas). When it came time to decide on a location, D’maris was drawn to Petaluma from a desire to give back to her community, as well as because of her sister’s work.

Charissa Drengson runs the youth program at Petaluma People Services Center and, invited her sister D’maris to teach a summer pizza workshop for the kids. D’maris liked the idea of working with “youth with barriers” and felt opening her restaurant here in Petaluma could help facilitate those classes.

“These youth need work opportunities,” says D’maris. “We can offer them a farm-to-table work experience what with a farm, a cafe and catering as options for the kids.”

D’maris’s husband, chef Peter Alan, runs their farm in Calistoga, where they source a good portion of the fresh ingredients.

“Eventually, we want our farm to be a nonprofit that teaches youth with barriers about growing organic food, and in conjunction, some of them can participate in training and work at our café,” says D’maris.

D’maris grew up in Glen Ellen before moving to San Francisco to attend school to become a teacher. During this time, she worked in food service and was eventually hired as the kitchen manager of a camp in Yosemite where hundreds of kids would attend each summer. She sublet her apartment during the summers so she could move to Yosemite, where camp management gave her free rein over meals. This is when she first started to really appreciate the connection between good food, good ingredients and how those relate to the land.

Not sure she wanted to continue in the field of education, D’maris took a job at Grover Hot Springs, outside of Markleeville, in Alpine County as a front desk clerk. This is where she first met her husband in the summer 1999. A native of Brooklyn, Alan moved to Berkeley in the 1970s to train with some of the area’s best chefs at restaurants such as Chez Panisse. After they married, D’maris and Alan started a catering company in Emeryville, pampering mostly corporate clients.

But following the financial crisis, the couple decided to make a change. They purchased a restaurant in St. Martin, a place they both loved. After packing all the equipment into shipping containers and transporting everything to the Caribbean locale, they found out that someone had bought the restaurant out from under them by offering cash.

While they regrouped, the couple stayed at D’maris’s mother’s place in Glen Ellen. “I had forgotten just how peaceful it was up here,” says D’maris.

D’maris started a local catering company, Amiee D’maris Events, where she coordinated upscale weddings, handling everything from the food to the music to the flowers, relying on her expertise as a full-service wedding planner. Following the fires, most of their wedding business was lost. And after struggling through 2019, D’maris decided to diversify by opening a restaurant. Chef Alex Pena was more than eager to come on as her partner, and the idea for April Pantry was born.

The very day that Aimee started looking for a space in Petaluma, Ulia’s listed its east side location. The landlord received many applicants, so D’maris feels honored that her concept was chosen.

“Our landlord has been our guardian angel,” reiterates D’maris.

Although D’maris’s husband now concentrates on running their organic farm in Calistoga, he was an executive chef for decades, so he’s a huge asset to April Pantry.

“Along with helping advise us on restaurant operations, Peter makes it possible for us to source fresh local ingredients. What we don’t grow, we get from local producers and artisans, who create amazing products, which is very important to us and we can't wait to share with our community every day. We want to source with a purpose,” continues D’maris. “We use as much organic as possible and support companies that support a cleaner environment. Thoughtfulness is important to us and we hope to our customers. We chop everything fresh daily because we love fresh flavors. Most of our herbs, veggies and edible flowers are picked fresh daily on our farm.”

The name April Pantry comes from a story about a woman who moved to Petaluma from somewhere in the South to marry a chicken farmer. However, before they could marry, he was killed in the 1906 earthquake. When she found herself alone on the farm and with so many homeless people around her in need, she decided to start cooking, using the farm and garden. Because she started this in April of 1906, people called her place “April Pantry.”

Our first trip to April Pantry was a first in several ways. Not only was this the first new restaurant we had tried since the pandemic hit, but due to health and safety concerns for our own families, we conducted our tasting from the comfort of our backyard and without our normal food crew in tow.

This presented several challenges. When dining in at a new restaurant, we usually have a handful of friends and family members join us so we get a chance to taste a good portion of the menu by sharing both the food and the cost. Thankfully, April Pantry’s prices are quite affordable, so our huge order did not break the bank.

One thing we noticed right off the bat is that when a caterer opens a restaurant, the menu looks different. Caterers understand that when you hire them, it is often for one of the most important days of your life. They want to present the best meal possible, which means focusing on little things that a other restaurant might ignore.

We found that much like a high-end catered event, the sides were just as beautiful and delicious as the mains. They were more than just fillers. Clearly, this has to cost April Pantry more for ingredients, however they are hoping that sourcing from their own farm will help mitigate some of those costs, bringing their bottom line more in line with a regular restaurant so that they can keep their prices reasonable.

The sugar snap peas were a perfect example of how April Pantry’s menu brings something new to the table. That is not a stand-alone dish you will normally see, yet there it was, and with the addition of lemon ricotta, we could not pass it up and were glad to get to taste this fresh sweet and savory dish.

Along those lines, D’maris recognizes that a good portion of their business will come from workers in the area and so along with her excellent made-to-order menu, you can find grab-and-go sandwiches and snacks for those seeking a healthy bite in a hurry.

We started our order with the only pastry they had left on a Friday afternoon, a jelly donut, and followed the breakfast theme with a house-made yogurt, breakfast burrito and farmers frittata. Other breakfast items we saved for next time include a breakfast sandwich of scrambled eggs with chives, tomato, baby arugula and basil pesto, served inside a Red Bird Bakery brioche bun; California avocado toast with ricotta, micro greens, lemon and extra virgin olive oil; and a steelcut oatmeal bowl topped with Greek yogurt, fresh berries, nuts and honey. A bagel with smoked salmon is listed as “coming soon.” April Pantry also offers a variety of breakfast smoothies and fresh squeezed juice.

Although the April Pantry’s sticky bun seems to be everyone’s go-to breakfast treat, we had failed to plan ahead properly and found upon our early afternoon order that they had already been devoured for the day. However, if the jelly donut is any indication, I image the sticky bun is phenomenal.

When we saw “house-made yogurt” on the menu priced at $7.25, we mistakenly assumed it would be a cup. Instead, it came in a large bowl, covered in granola, fresh fruit and honey. The breakfast burrito is a definite contender in a town that loves this morning staple and was packed with scrambled local eggs, red bliss potatoes, Hop Along Cowgirl Creamery cheese, avocado, cilantro and a spicy house salsa. We had heard so much about April Pantry’s “Billionaire Bacon” that we opted for that addition, although sausage is another option for the breakfast burrito. Finally, the farmers frittata was as beautiful as it was delicious, stuffed full of goat cheese, fresh herbs, eggs and seasonal veggies.

We ordered a good portion of the lunch and dinner menu, including the buttermilk fried chicken, Billionaire’s BLT, seasonal ravioli, smoked chicken, Pantry burger, Aloha plate and sides of sugar snap peas and macaroni, red quinoa and couscous salads. Every single dish was a home run.

The most picturesque of the bunch, with dozens of photos sprouting up on social media, was the Aloha plate. “The first thing that pops into my head when I want fresh comfort food is an Aloha plate,” says D’maris, who spent a year in Hawaii after high school. Paired with coconut rice, macaroni salad, jalapeno cilantro slaw and fresh mango, diners can choose from teriyaki beef, fried chicken or Korean BBQ chicken for their protein, or grilled veggie kabobs if they prefer to pass on the protein.

“We always do something with our rice,” says D’maris, another example of the effort that goes into making each dish memorable. “This has shaved coconut and is steamed with coconut milk.”

Another huge crowd pleasure has been the Billionaire’s BLT, named so because of the Billionaire’s bacon that April Pantry creates, starting with heritage bacon that is then treated with April Pantry’s proprietary spice rub and glaze. Joining the Billionaire’s bacon between slices of toasted ciabatta bread are heirloom tomatoes, lettuce and smoked tomato jam, which I mistook for bacon jam, it was so good. Not being a fan of “L” or “T” on my sandwiches, I have never had more than a bite of a BLT and only when a fellow dining companion insists I taste their BLT, knowing what a skeptic I am. Inevitably, I always end up wishing it were just a bacon sandwich. Not so with the Billionaire’s BLT. One bite was definitely not enough.

The other mains we tried were equally impressive and included an excellent “seasonal house ravioli,” which then featured truffles and mushrooms. Sticking with the freshest ingredients, this rotating ravioli has already changed to a corn and summer squash ravioli with creamy basil pesto sauce with pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan cheese and a touch of lemon zest, served with seasonal veggies.

Because we were already getting the Aloha plate, we opted to leave the Aloha burger for next time and instead chose the Pantry Burger. We were not disappointed. The burger starts with hearty patty of Five Dot Ranch sirloin, a seventh-generation ranch in Northern California with their own restaurant and butcher shop in Napa’s Oxbow Market. It’s topped with lettuce, red onions tomato, bread and butter pickles and Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, which has a well-earned reputation for its mild flavor and excellent meltability. This is packed between a Red Bird Bakery brioche bun, comes with fries, and for a little extra, is finished with Billionaire’s bacon.

We had a hard time moving on to dessert because both the couscous and red quinoa salads both kept bringing us back for bites with its fresh and interesting flavors and textures. Not being a chef myself, I could not place all the great flavors, but when I see pistachio nuts in a couscous salad, I know I am going to like it. And the use of soft cheeses throughout their menu certainly did not hurt.

For good measure, we went with all three options on the dessert menu – Bang Bang cookie, bittersweet brownie and lemon ricotta cake. These cookies are the size of your head and are filled with chocolate and topped with sea salt, making them just about perfect in my book. The brownies are also excellent, as you would expect from a caterer and the lemon ricotta cake was just the right amount of lemon and was not overly sweet.

Eventually, D’maris will look to add more outdoor seating plus a stage with the hopes of becoming a regular weekend music and food destination. With the breweries right up the street, this could be a good opportunity. Additionally, D’maris still offers full-service catering.

