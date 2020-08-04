Good things to be found in April Pantry in Petaluma

When a restaurant opens in the middle of a major disaster, such as the current pandemic, it certainly raises eyebrows.

Co-owner and chef Amiee D’maris signed a lease on her birthday, Feb. 27, not knowing a shelter in place order would come roughly a month later. The extra time, at least, gave her and partner chef Alex Pena a chance to build out the new space and fine-tune the menu before opening April Pantry to the public on May 18.

April Pantry location: 1000 Clegg St., Petaluma hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. website: aprilpantry.com

Formerly Ulia’s Deli, D’maris calls her landlord a “guardian angel,” who forgave their first six months of rent at 1000 Clegg St. (just west of North McDowell, up near HenHouse and Lagunitas). When it came time to decide on a location, D’maris was drawn to Petaluma from a desire to give back to her community, as well as because of her sister’s work.

Charissa Drengson runs the youth program at Petaluma People Services Center and, invited her sister D’maris to teach a summer pizza workshop for the kids. D’maris liked the idea of working with “youth with barriers” and felt opening her restaurant here in Petaluma could help facilitate those classes.

“These youth need work opportunities,” says D’maris. “We can offer them a farm-to-table work experience what with a farm, a cafe and catering as options for the kids.”

D’maris’s husband, chef Peter Alan, runs their farm in Calistoga, where they source a good portion of the fresh ingredients.

“Eventually, we want our farm to be a nonprofit that teaches youth with barriers about growing organic food, and in conjunction, some of them can participate in training and work at our café,” says D’maris.

D’maris grew up in Glen Ellen before moving to San Francisco to attend school to become a teacher. During this time, she worked in food service and was eventually hired as the kitchen manager of a camp in Yosemite where hundreds of kids would attend each summer. She sublet her apartment during the summers so she could move to Yosemite, where camp management gave her free rein over meals. This is when she first started to really appreciate the connection between good food, good ingredients and how those relate to the land.

Not sure she wanted to continue in the field of education, D’maris took a job at Grover Hot Springs, outside of Markleeville, in Alpine County as a front desk clerk. This is where she first met her husband in the summer 1999. A native of Brooklyn, Alan moved to Berkeley in the 1970s to train with some of the area’s best chefs at restaurants such as Chez Panisse. After they married, D’maris and Alan started a catering company in Emeryville, pampering mostly corporate clients.

But following the financial crisis, the couple decided to make a change. They purchased a restaurant in St. Martin, a place they both loved. After packing all the equipment into shipping containers and transporting everything to the Caribbean locale, they found out that someone had bought the restaurant out from under them by offering cash.

While they regrouped, the couple stayed at D’maris’s mother’s place in Glen Ellen. “I had forgotten just how peaceful it was up here,” says D’maris.

D’maris started a local catering company, Amiee D’maris Events, where she coordinated upscale weddings, handling everything from the food to the music to the flowers, relying on her expertise as a full-service wedding planner. Following the fires, most of their wedding business was lost. And after struggling through 2019, D’maris decided to diversify by opening a restaurant. Chef Alex Pena was more than eager to come on as her partner, and the idea for April Pantry was born.

The very day that Aimee started looking for a space in Petaluma, Ulia’s listed its east side location. The landlord received many applicants, so D’maris feels honored that her concept was chosen.

“Our landlord has been our guardian angel,” reiterates D’maris.

Although D’maris’s husband now concentrates on running their organic farm in Calistoga, he was an executive chef for decades, so he’s a huge asset to April Pantry.

“Along with helping advise us on restaurant operations, Peter makes it possible for us to source fresh local ingredients. What we don’t grow, we get from local producers and artisans, who create amazing products, which is very important to us and we can't wait to share with our community every day. We want to source with a purpose,” continues D’maris. “We use as much organic as possible and support companies that support a cleaner environment. Thoughtfulness is important to us and we hope to our customers. We chop everything fresh daily because we love fresh flavors. Most of our herbs, veggies and edible flowers are picked fresh daily on our farm.”