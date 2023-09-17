Goodbye Cheese Steak Shop, we hardly knew ye

The Cheese Steak Shop has closed in Petaluma’s Target shopping center. According to a sign on the door, the rent was too high.

Although rent is always one of the factors in whether a restaurant stays open or not, surely there is more to it than that. Leaving aside what any given restaurant’s books look like, the places that are packed all the time don’t usually go under because of raised rents. That said, I would guess that as with other restaurants in this shopping center, it simply isn’t a destination spot for dining, so they are having to rely on foot traffic and local employees, which may not be enough.

And although delicious to many, a regional specialty like a Philly cheesesteak may not be a big draw around here. They have left “Philly” off their name, so even corporate recognizes that to be more national they probably need to be less regional. And although they offer some salads and vegetarian sandwiches, their menu is (was) mainly various takes on the Philly cheesesteak, so just variants of one sandwich.

What I do give the local Cheese Steak Shop owners/managers credit for is that they tried to answer their negative Yelp reviews and to rectify whatever the situation had been. That says a lot about them.