Goose-gazing and water-watching

For many Petalumans, Lucchesi Park is all about the pond.

To kids, of course, “pond” is too small a word for the massive, human-made, cement-lined, freshwater expanse of shiny, blue-green, slightly questionable water populated by ducks and geese, and wreathed in concrete that’s been exuberantly and organically graffitied by the excremental paint-splatters of those very same ducks and geese. Of Lucchesi’s total 34-acres, about one-fifth of the park is the pond, ornamented with fountainy geysers of water shooting up here and there across the ambling amoeba-shaped lagoon.

Ever hear the story of the slimy pond monster that lives under the greeenish surface and pokes its head up from time to time, looking for tasty snacks walking the shore? Chances are, if you ever spent time at Lucchesi Park, at one of the City of Petaluma’s summer camps or across the lot at the Boys and Girls Club, then you’ve heard those stories.

But monster or no monster, there is no doubt that one of the main attractions to Petaluma’s largest fully-landscaped parked is that pleasantly amorphous water feature. On a recent Sunday morning, as noon approached, a number of folks, most of them masked, could be seen perched on benches all around the pond, just ... looking. If one of the purposes of a city’s parks is to provide a place for folks to relax, there is no doubt that a park with a pond provides a level of relaxation and simple pleasure that is hard to match.

Of course, where there is water, there are birds.

Lucchesi Park is currently the home to literally hundreds of Canada geese, and similarly large number of ducks. But those geese. They float on the water like feathered flotillas. They gather on the walkways and stand about in clusters like concert patrons during intermission at the Mystic Theatre, back when there was no pandemic and people did that sort of thing. Geese move is waves up and down the parks many sculpted hills, working the grass for interesting things to eat. They mass themselves on that many stretches of lawn, watching over youngsters while alternating between naps and standing sentry, ever on the lookout for danger.

They are, in short, pretty much everywhere.

In addition to geese and the pond, Lucchesi Park is, of course, home to the Petaluma Community Center. During the current health protections, it’s closed to the public, but when operational, it’s one of the reasons that the sprawling spot on McDowell Boulevard is one of the most-used and best known of Petaluma parks. Another reason for its popularity, under normal circumstances, is the wealth of ammenities it offers. On the City of Petaluma’s current map of city-maintained parks, there is a handy-dandy guide that shows which parks have what things to offer. The list includes restrooms, drinking fountains, playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, athletic areas, and bicycle access. The one-and-only amenity on the list that Lucchesi Park does not offer is an official dog-run area.

One quadrant of the park is filled with sports facilities, including several baseball diamonds, soccer areas, a tennis court and the Miracle League Field of Dreams, a dedicated sports area for kids with disabilities. Except for the tennis courts, which are getting a workout on the Sunday of this visit, those other fields are seeing almost none of the activities they’d normally be seeing at this time of year, due to the aforementioned quarantine protocols. In fact, there is no doubt that for a warm weekend day, the park is seeing only a fraction of the human usage it would have under normal circumstances.

And that seems just fine to the geese and the ducks and the small number of folks strolling and sitting and watching. During difficult times, a walk in a beautiful place, and a half-hour of bird-watching, is often just what the doctor ordered. Given its size and central location, and the ease with which visitors can avoid social contact with those outside their “bubble,” Lucchesi Park may end up being one of the best close-at-hand tools Petalumans have for weathering the remaining months of the emergency. Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “In the presence of nature, a wild delight runs through the man, in spite of real sorrows.”

Be it looking at the ducks and geese as they swap their flapping and squawking avian interchanges, or watching the dance of light on the water, or listening to the happy sounds of children rolling on grass as a parent calls their name and tosses a ball, Lucchesi Park proves that Emerson’s delightful “presence of nature” can be found wherever grass grows, birds swim and people sit and quietly enjoy it.