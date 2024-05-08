Before we get into the story, I want to be clear ‒ I did not paint the mural above.

I have zero drawing skills

In sixth grade, I sat close to Wadi and Jhair. The three of us had a lot in common. We thought we were funny, our parents were divorced, adults weren't paying attention to us, and we all liked to draw. We called ourselves “The Three Troublemakers” and made drawings about it.

Dumb, I know.

But I lied to my friends. I couldn’t actually draw. I would trace drawings and then tell them I drew them by eye. I carried a portfolio of lies that thickened the folder I put them in as the year passed.

But I was a doodler of nonsense. In college, I would doodle away for hours while my teachers went on and on about the microelectronic cohesion of concrete — I think. I would create intricate and weird-looking mosaics on Post-it notes.

I felt proud of them.

At that time, I had the confidence only young people can have. So, I thought I was a very talented doodler. It will forever remain a mystery if I was good or not since there is no evidence left behind of any of my mosaics.

One day, I marched into my mom's room, and I announced — announced, not asked — that I was going to paint a full-size mosaic in my room, and it would take the entire wall. It would be the first in my long and promising career as a muralist.

My mom gave me the go-ahead. My mom would let me try anything to keep me in the house longer. In that way, she didn't have to trump charges to ground me for months at a time. She liked keeping me in the house because she felt safer there.

But maybe, in this case, she was genuinely curious about it, or perhaps she wanted a front-row seat to what was about to happen.

The only thing on the wall I chose was my bookshelf, which held about 39-and-1/2 books — two of those books on calculus and differential equations. I didn't consult them often, but their mere presence made me feel smarter.

I drew the mosaic in pencil across the entire wall, and when I started painting it, I realized, “Man, this is harder than it looks.” I had added way more detail than I needed it to. So, realizing the magnitude of what I had in front of me, I stopped.

My friends would visit me and see my half-started mosaic as evidence that maybe I was finally cracking. All those years of being a pain in the ass were finally starting to show.

When I moved to the United States, I took all the books on that shelf. I always saw books as evidence of intelligence, even if you don't read them. So, I dutifully dragged along a box from Barranquilla to San Diego.

I took all my books with me but left behind my unfinished art. I am always leaving behind unfinished art. At least, I always feel like I do. Maybe that's something all creators have in common. My books stayed with me. It's easier to keep somebody else's work closer.

One day, after reading too many minimalist blog posts and fearing I would never be happy with having stuff, I put all my books in a box, not the same one I came to the States with, but one of a similar size. I drove to a local bookstore and left my books on the front steps. I didn't even wait for them to give me a receipt for a write-off.

I didn't even turn around to look, afraid I would cry for my books. How would people know I was smart if I didn't have books? Every two years, I have the same freak-out and get rid of all the books I've been collecting. I'm afraid that collecting books is the one thing that will prevent me from achieving enlightenment, or if enlightenment is not in reach, happiness.

Anyway, I wasn't the first to take art to my family's wall.

At the age of three, my sister had already explored the art of painting on the walls. She didn't need to trace. She had drawing skills. My sister was always more talented than me in the arts. It came naturally and effortlessly to her.

But Rosy's natural talent came in the form of cussing. At three, she could make any Colombian truck driver blush. Nobody around us cussed, so it was an innate talent.

Colombians don't use hot sauce in our cooking, choosing instead to use seasoning. My parents weren't the exception, but a bottle of hot sauce was always handy in our house so they could pour it in Rosy's mouth whenever she started cussing.

My mom never followed through with it. Feeling guilty 30 seconds after pouring the hot sauce, she would run to the pantry and get Rosy spoonfuls of sugar so she would stop crying. That's if they even caught Rosy, who, whenever she sensed trouble, had the perspicacity to know it was time to flee, and she would jump on the parapet between our balcony and our neighbor's and escape to freedom.