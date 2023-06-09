Imagine a space where speakers of Spanish can gather for coffee and conversation, where those who’ve spoken it their whole lives can interact with those who are less fluent or are just beginning and who are looking for fun ways to practice and share their love of the language.

Café Puente, celebrating its Grand Opening this Saturday, June 10, is a nonprofit organization created by Marin Spanish School. The name says it all. In English, the word “puente” means “bridge,” and the café at 610 Washington St. has been carefully designed as a Spanish-speaking haven, where Petaluma’s Latinx community will find a safe space in which Spanish is spoken and celebrated, and where all are welcome.

“The mission of Café Puente is to cultivate a vibrant multicultural center where Spanish is the primary language, Latin American cultures are celebrated, and all are welcome,” reads a statement on the Café Puente website.

Elsewhere on the site, the idea behind the center is expanded upon.

“It is the vision of Café Puente that Latinos keep their roots in mind and feel welcome to share them with other cultures. We see a future where Spanish is valued and intercultural friendships enrich our communities.”

Café Puente’s Grand Opening takes place Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 610 E. Washington. Information can be found in Spanish and English at Cafepuente.org.