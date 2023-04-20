Grandma and granddaughter collaborate on new picture book

This Saturday, before the big parade celebrating the 40th annual Butter & Egg Day, keep your eye out as you stroll among the various booths and vendors that will be setting up in downtown Petaluma.

Somewhere among the stands offering kettle corn and Oz-themed “There’s No Place Like Home” merchandise (that’s the theme of the parade this year, you know, this being its “Emerald Anniversary”) you will find Maria de Lourdes Victoria and her granddaughter Josie Strange, officially launching – and happily signing – their brand new bilingual children’s picture book “Josie’s Broody Hen.”

Co-written by Victoria and Strange, with illustrations by Adriana Morales Marin, the charming book is available in Spanish and English, and tells the story of a girl named Josie who is determined to help her pet hen Popcorn fulfill her dream of hatching some eggs.

Strange, a fifth-grader at Grant School, is a devoted animal-lover, and in addition to creating the story for her book (also released as “La Gallina Clueca de Josefina”), has launched a campaign to enroll her family’s ornery rooster Fred in a behavior training course.

In addition to picking up a copy of “Josie’s Broody Hen” at her booth on A Street and Fourth on Saturday, it is available through DaisyPress.com.