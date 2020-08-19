Graves gets ghosted

I like the idea of a ghost trying to communicate with me.

What would it try to say? What would it confess? Their love of cheese, or “Please wear more deodorant?” There’s a thought. Can a ghost smell me? Maybe...? If you live in an haunted house, shower often, just in case.

Anyway, at the moment, the idea of ghosts and communication is kind of relatable to me.

In the world of dating, of course, to be ghosted is when the person you are seeing suddenly stops all communication. It's nothing like the supernatural ghost experiences I’ve had. It's as if their soul has reached Nicaragua or Near Vanna White or whatever ... and you didn't get an invite.

I'm not sure how I'm supposed to take having been ghosted. I'm certainly smart enough to see the back-and-forth suddenly cease. It can hit you at times, like slamming on the brakes. You know you are suddenly not moving. It's different, it’s time to move on, there's plenty of fish in the sea, we haven't hit the zombie part of this apocalypse yet.

Still, I'm not the type to just give up on someone and in such cases, I'm deathly curious to know the truth. It's such a conflicting feeling. The ghoster often blocks you and moves on in their own way, with you wondering, “Do I send a second message?” Maybe you even try to convince yourself that they blocked you on accident?

Cause....that happens... right?

My recent ghosting was ... well ... in any other year, my reaction to such willful neglect might be different. But in these social distancing times, with real dates and relationships impacted by being forced apart - or locked together - I have to say, it hurt.

It hurt hard.

They were one of the first humans I have spoke to without a mask in a good while. We didn't really go on a "date" per say, but we met up to talk. It's the closest thing to a date I’ve been on in 2020 and I was genuinely interested in them. We had things in common. They had a really compelling personality, and they were very attractive.

I dug their sense of humor, and I think they got mine. We can only hope they understood that my offer of “candy from a stranger” was intentionally satirical.

Then ... silence.

I have to assume they were not interested in me. Maybe I made them uncomfortable? Maybe they feel now is not a time to date? Maybe they are already in a relationship and were just considering cheating? Perhaps they had to time-travel back to their original era?

I do feel a bit like Clara Clayton in “Back to the Future 3.” "All you had to say is I don't want to see you anymore. That at least would've been respectful."

But, hey, I understand. People are scary beings in the dating world. They may well have rejected people in the past, and those people lashed out. Ghosting protects them from that.

If I just wasn't your type, though, I get it.

I favor grass or steel types myself.

Of course, there is a possibility my recent ghoster is actually reading this right now.

And maybe for them this feels spooky. But (spooky being something that ghosts are) turnabout is fair play, right?

I really don't want to cause them stress, even though they did technically cause it for me. If they are reading this, I have one thing to say.

Now you know about my writing and comedy background. Sorry I didn't get into that during our “date.” It tends to be distracting. If your ghosting of me makes you feel guilty, then good, you're not sociopathic, just empathic.

So feel free to say hi, and lets talk about it. I really truly hope you're okay and staying safe in the dating world - and while I'm obviously creepy, I do try to do it for laughs.

I'm really a gentle giant.

Finally, you asked me to name a movie I liked in the last 10 years, and I blanked, like a moron.

Here's my answer.

Have you seen "I, Tonya"?

It's about an ice skater who seeks validation through crowds and judges. In many ways, she’s technically better than her competitors, but she’s passed over for someone prettier and richer.

To me, right now, that’s super relatable.

