Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays because, unlike a lot of the other commercially driven holidays, it is more about family and giving thanks for all that we have. However, our family sometimes likes to mix things up by dining out on Thanksgiving, or at least picking up food from a favorite restaurant or caterer to serve at home.

This certainly reduces the stress of having to try to prepare such an important meal, especially for this non-cook. Even just picking up the main dish – or alternatively, picking up sides and desserts to accompany the home-baked turkey or ham – can make the day that much more relaxing.

With that in mind, below are some great local options for take-home Thanksgiving meals, from main dishes to desserts.

Catering and to-go

Preferred Sonoma Caterers (www.sonomacaterers.com) is a natural choice for any special event, holiday or otherwise, and comes through yet again with an incredible menu of whole dinners and a la carte options. Italian Corner (www.theitaliancornersf.com) is featuring an Italian Thanksgiving, with meat lasagna, butternut squash risotto and braised pork stew with polenta entrée options, and with some great sides and tiramisu for dessert.

Also, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets (www.magdelenas.com) may have closed their veggie/vegan restaurant here in Petaluma, but they are still offering catering, and Thanksgiving is no exception. And Sonoma Family Meal (www.sonomafamilymeal.org) is preparing Thanksgiving sides, from turkey gravy and mushroom-and-leek stuffing to loaded baked potatoes, bacon gratin and pumpkin cheesecake squares.

How about local markets? Most markets sell holiday dinner kits, but we have had them from both Penngrove Market and Petaluma Market, so can personally attest to the quality and value of both.

Some of our local restaurants also have pick-up menus, including Central Market (www.centralmarketpetaluma.com) and Stellina Pronto, returning this year with an impressive selection of both savory and sweet Thanksgiving treats. Co-owner Christian Caiazzo is a seasoned chef, so do not be surprised when his full meal items blow you away as much as their pastries have.

Estero Cafe may be leaving the dine-in options to neighboring Valley Ford restaurants, but is currently taking orders from its “everything but the bird” menu at www.esterocafe.com. Estero Cafe is one of our go-to breakfast or lunch options, depending on what time of day we are heading out to the coast, although sometimes we make the short and beautiful drive out to Valley Ford just for their food.

Don’t skip dessert

Thanksgiving desserts are almost sacred at this point, with things like apple, pecan and pumpkin pies being a holiday staple. However, Daragh Childs reminded me that nothing puts a smile on peoples’ faces quite like an ice cream cake, and that goes double for the turkey-shaped ice cream cakes Sam Mahan is producing over at Baskin Robbins.

The Pastry Girl, who recently produced some incredible Bavarian pretzels for our Oktoberfest party, still has a few spots available for dessert orders and is providing free delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 22 for Petaluma residents only. Order at www.thepastrygirl.com.

But there’s more: Spoonful of Sugar is taking orders at spoonfulofsugarpetaluma@gmail.com for pick-up of pies and cakes, with some gluten-free options. And Mad Sicilian pizza is offering a new take-home menu of arancini balls, but also has returned with their special cannoli kits for the Thanksgiving holiday. These kits offer the perfect-sized desserts with 12 small cannoli shells, filling in original, pumpkin spice or rocky road flavor, and all the toppings. Pick-up is Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Last, but certainly not least, Mariapilar Ice Creamery will hold one of their legendary warehouse sales this Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, so you can stock up for Thanksgiving. These sales often include flavors only available for the season or that were overruns for a special event, so are always fun to shop. Check their social media for more information.

Support local

Times are particularly tough for restaurateurs and local food purveyors right now. We are hearing that it is more than just the time change, which usually causes a bit of a slowdown because diners are less inclined to leave the house when it is dark out.

If you plan to give restaurant gift certificates away this holiday season, now is as good a time as any to purchase them. (There is no better gift than an experience, and personally I like to introduce friends and family to my favorite restaurant experiences, with the hopes that they too will love the restaurant and support it in the future.)

And if you are planning a holiday gathering, why not have it sooner rather than later? Restaurants are going to get slammed during the last couple of weeks of December, so holding your holiday gatherings in late November or early December can really help them spread things out a bit better.

Furthermore, if you are looking for stocking stuffers, party gifts, housewarming gifts, potluck offerings, etc. do not forget all our local makers. From booze to spices to toffee, giving local gifts to locals and non-locals alike is a great way to celebrate and support Petaluma.

As they say: Buy local, or bye local.