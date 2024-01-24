‘Greener Pastures’ the theme of 2024 Butter & Egg Parade

The fee structure for participants in the parade includes an early bird entry deadline of March 6, with significant savings for signing up soon. The regular deadline is March 13, with late fees for those applying after that.

Applications to take part in Petaluma’s Butter & Egg Day as a parade participant (floats, cars, walkers, clubs, bands, neighborhood groups, creative people with a cool idea, etc.), a vendor booth operator, a volunteer or a sponsor, are available at petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade or by calling the Petaluma Downtown Association at 707-762-9348.

Petaluma’s Butter & Egg Parade is going green this year, and not like in “Green Eggs and Ham.” The Petaluma Downtown Association, which produces the annual event, has announce that its theme for 2024 will be “Greener Pastures – Sustaining Petaluma's Future,” a topic that participants are encouraged to explore through their parade floats, marching band music and carried banner messaging.

That the parade will take place on Earth Day, April 20 ‒ coincidentally the canabbis-friendly holiday known as 4/20 ‒ will likely only add to the fun.

“We believe that the parade's message aligns with the values and interests of Petaluma’s ongoing commitment to climate action,” states a recent media release from Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, adding that the festivities will present “a great opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability ... transforming streets into a canvas of eco-conscious joy and creativity.”

Sign-ups for all entries in what will be the 41st annual Butter & Egg Parade are now open, with a discounted “early bird” period for those ready to sign up by March 6. Keep in mind that it’s not just clubs and businesses and a few politicians who participate along with the bands and people on horses. There’s plenty of room for creativity if you have a great idea. The whole point is to have fun.

And this year, maybe to share your support for protecting the planet.

“Petaluma is known for its strong sense of community,” said McCusker. “This year’s theme shines the spotlight on Earth Day, sustainability and Petaluma’s commitment to climate action as both a Regional and National climate leader. It also gives our amazing businesses, organizations and people who are proud to call Petaluma home an opportunity to explore a fun, sustainable approach to their entries.”

The Butter & Egg Days Festival offers more than just a parade, of course. On the big day, visitors will find a festive variety of entertaining events, food booths, beverage gardens, art and crafts opportunities, cool stuff to buy, and two large “kid areas.” The “Cow Chip Tossing Competition” will take place again in front of McNear’s Salloon, and the ever-popular “Cutest Chick Contest” will take place outside of Copperfield’s Books.

Butter & Egg Days will kick off on Saturday, April 13 with opening ceremonies held at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), from noon to 1:30 pm. At this key event, Mayor Kevin McDonnell will read proclamations to honor the parade’ gran marshall and the 2024 Good Egg, a local resident who represents a love and commitment to Petaluma’s history and culture.

Last year, the Spring Antique Faire ‒ formerly held the day after Butter & Egg Day ‒ was moved to the following weekend, and practice that will continue this year, with the outdoor market taking place on Sunday, April 28.