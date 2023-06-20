Grilling, barbecuing or smoking: Which is best?

As we wade into the summer months, people become ever more inclined to eating outside, as they gather with family and friends on their balconies and back porches, enjoying the warmer evenings and nights.

That includes outdoor cooking, of course, which brings me to a truly important question: When it comes to outdoor cooking, especially of meats, is grilling, barbecuing or smoking the best method?

I admit that I am a griller, first and foremost, mostly because I do not have the time to really get into everything that makes barbecuing and smoking so great. That said, I am also a certified barbecue judge, have judged competitions all over the U.S. and Europe, and I seek out great barbecue whenever we travel. So I’m a big fan of it, if not a big maker of it.

Although most of us throw around the term “barbecue” loosely to cover all the ways of preparing meats outdoors, technically speaking, grilling, barbecuing and smoking are three different ways to prepare meats (and veggies too, if you must). Grilling is what most of us do, and describes cooking meat over direct heat. Think campfire, hibachi or gas grill. By contrast, barbecuing and smoking involve cooking with indirect heat, like a convection oven – and depending on what you’re cooking, these methods usually produce a much tastier product.

Grilling is done with a single chamber vessel, like those classic Weber kettle grills, or just about every gas grill you see for sale in front of your local hardware store. It uses high heat for a short amount of time to cook your burgers, hotdogs, steaks and veggies. Barbecues and smokers have two chambers, one for the heat and one for the meat, and involve lower cooking temperatures and longer periods of time.

Barbecues are good for things like bone-in chicken and ribs, when you want a nicely cooked outside but also want to retain tenderness inside, while smokers are used for even lower temperatures and for longer timeframes, and are what most people are referring to when they say, “Low and slow.” These are best for large cuts of meats, like pork butt and brisket, because those large cuts need to cook thoroughly without burning the outside.

Grillers can add a smoke element to their cooking by either using a wood-fired grill or by adding wood chips to their gas or electric grill – however, the primary purpose of a grill is high temperature heat, so smoke is less of a focus. On the other hand, when cooking with a barbecue or smoker (often handled by the same cooking apparatus), the wood you use can really make a difference in the flavor and tenderness.

Experts weigh in

When the topic of barbecue comes up, eventually the discussion turns to what kind of wood is best – which, truth be told, ends up being a personal preference.

Award-winning local chili cookoff chef Alex Tanalski's recent question in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook brought this to light. It seems he was looking for some wood to test out his smoker, and Pete Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse was nice enough to give him some oak.

“The wood has various flavors and if you are into smoking, trial and error is the best way to satisfy your taste,” Alex reported to the group. “I remember being in Terlingua, Texas, at a world competition along the Rio Grande, and we had not brought food to the cookoff. So, there were a couple of guys selling burgers smoked over mesquite wood. The smoke was so overpowering that my son in laws, my son and I were so smoked out by the overwhelming flavor we could never eat mesquite anything again.”

However, there are some general rules that apply. Although maybe not the best choice for direct-heat burger cooking, plenty of folks swear by mesquite for their indirect barbecuing and smoking. Catherine Tyler informed the group that Rivertown Feed & Pet Country Store at 200 1st St. sells lump mesquite charcoal.

“If I’m smoking while barbecuing then I soak mesquite chips and/or chunks in water overnight,” she wrote. “Something else my dad taught me is the best and quickest way to start a barbecue. We use a propane flamethrower. It gets the coals just right without having to wait long, and no aftertaste from the liquid starters.”

Naomi Ishana reminded members that John’s Dairy & Pool Supply, at 1305 Petaluma Blvd. N., also sells mesquite for barbecuing. Barber Lee Spirits also sells their used whiskey barrel chips for finish smoking.

When smoking at home, Mike Barber, of Barber Lee Spirits and Barber Cellars, said, “We generally like to smoke with oak. It's got a clean flavor and you can control the fire/smoke well. Sometimes if we are smoking something that doesn't take a lot of time, like sausage, we will use vine wood. It burns hot so not good for longer smoke times but great flavor for a shorter run.”

Benjamin Hetzel reports that Brewsters Beer Garden also uses oak for their smokers. And Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse says, “I smoke slow ‘n’ low with logs of mainly oak and some almond, on top of a base of mesquite. (And never, never any lighter fluid!)”

Diane Emery Hole reported, “We had a turkey one Thanksgiving and cooked it over oak. I was shocked at how good it was. Best ever. I had only used fruit woods, apple, cherry.” Master griller and Sonoma Strong Sriracha hot sauce maker Joe Garcia concurs about oak, and sometimes hickory, for beef, but uses apple and cherry for poultry and pork. And Dawn Richards, of Mad Batter Cakery Co. in Santa Rosa, always uses apple, cherry and pecan – “Always!”

Last, but certainly not least, Petaluman and agricultural recruiter Sam Dolcini opened his thoughtful and informative comments by pointing out that “it all depends on what one is grilling ... Chicken, tri tips, or anything else that is a long slow cook, will need something with some size and variety for a good start and long burn time. Have cooked a lot with chunk style mesquite.”

But when cooking just a couple of steaks or chops, he finds that just about anything will do so long as you watch the fire and make the best use of the heat.

“So, I guess my answer is size and quality before flavor ... but I have done lots of quick cooking with just oak bark,” which gives fast, hot heat. He also starts all his barbecues with kindling and newspaper – his past copies of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, we hope – and recommends against any kind of liquid propellant to start a barbecue fire as it can significantly change the flavor of the meat.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.