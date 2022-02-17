Growing milkweed as Monarch butterfly habitat in Petaluma

In 2020, volunteers with the Xerces Society Western Monarch Count identified only 1,914 monarch butterflies at overwintering sites along the California Coast.

In 2021, they counted nearly 250,000.

What explains this dramatic rise?

Apparently, more people are planting milkweed.

The adult monarch will only lay its eggs on milkweed, and the monarch caterpillar will actually starve without milkweed, making the plant essential to the monarch’s survival.

On Saturday, the Sunrise Rotary Club’s Bruce Schneider, owner of Hillside Landscaping and Design, hosted an event on his west Petaluma property where locals learned about the importance of native milkweed for the survival of monarch butterflies, as well as how to propagate the sometimes tricky plant. The event was part of a larger mission to see native plants recognized for their importance to local biodiversity and the creation of a milkweed and native nectar plant corridor extending from Marin up through Sonoma County.

Monarch numbers have been diminishing in recent years as climate change, wildfires and development wipe out milkweed plants, which the monarchs rely upon for survival.

“A female monarch can become impregnated by a male, and be full of eggs,” explained Cindy Fenton at the event. “She needs to lay the eggs before she dies, but if she can’t find and milkweed to lay those eggs on, she will die with them still inside her.”

As more people learn the importance of native milkweed, a large response across the state to bring back native milkweed has been taking place, and that could easily explain why the number of monarchs increased so exponentially last year.

Events like the one last Saturday are part of the solution to the problem.

Fenton, the Windsor Garden Club Milkweed Project leader, demonstrated how to propagate milkweed, bringing in a large, deep grape lug of dormant Narrowleaf milkweed starts, along with seeds and a clean lug for planting more milkweed for the 2023 season. As a number of local gardeners observed, along with Rohnert Park Girl Scout Faline Howard — whose leadership project involves planting milkweed around Sonoma County — Fenton demonstrated how best to plant, grow and care for the milkweed starts.

Stratifying seeds in January is a good idea, she said. She does this by putting the seeds in a wet paper towel and putting them in the fridge for a month. In the warmer temperatures, this helps to mimic winter conditions. Fenton suggested it’s a good idea to sterilize the containers with Lysol first. She prefers planting the seeds in grape lugs, suggesting that using a lighter potting soil mix and planting a lot of seeds — because they don’t have a high germination rate — is a good idea.

“Cover the seeds with a quarter inch of soil and firm it all down,” Fenton demonstrated, as Howard and Schneider joined in. “Set it in a dappled light outside, keep it somewhat moist and then be patient. It can take a while, but they’ll get triggered and then they’ll come up.”

Fenton also recommended keeping the starts in a pot for the first year before putting them in the ground.

Narrowleaf and Showy milkweed are native to the local area. Having survived through natural selection, they are beneficial to the local ecosystem. Introducing non-native species is dangerous, as it can result in increased parasites and diseases.

Fenton was joined at the Saturday event by local master gardener Suzanne Clarke, founder of the Sonoma County Butterfly Alliance. Besides the native milkweed, Clarke encourages planting native nectar plants like native asters, salvias, sages, penstemons, and manzanita.

Adult monarchs need nectar from such flowers.

As Clarke explained, monarch eating habits change with the different stages of its life. Caterpillars have a mouth that chew leaves, but the butterfly does not have a mouth. It has a proboscis through which it sips nectar from flowers.

Clarke has joined an effort that started in Marin to create a corridor of beneficial plants for monarchs. She hopes to encourage the extension of the corridor up through Sonoma County. The Marin Corridor Biodiversity Initiative’s purpose is to create an early-flowering nectar source and milkweed corridor for monarchs leaving their overwintering sites in the spring.

Once they leave that overwintering area and move inland, that’s when they need the milkweed. The corridor would support this by keeping the milkweed at least five miles inland from the ocean. Warming temperatures can mean the monarchs leave their overwinter sites early, before the milkweed is up and ready for them, which means they will not lay their eggs. This is one of the ways that climate change is impacting their numbers.

Proponents of expanded milkweed propagation have been encouraging more master gardeners and organizations to join the effort. Clarke has given talks for years about monarchs and the importance of native milkweed and native nectar plants for their survival. More recently, she has carried her message to local rotary clubs. Clarke is hoping to inspire members to plant the beneficial native plants at their homes as well as taking it up as a project.

Schneider is enthusiastic about the Sunrise Rotary Club’s involvement in planting milkweed as a service project, and said they have a goal of planting 500 milkweed plants. Just before the demonstration ended, after all the seeds were planted in the individual containers, he and Howard carried them to a water pipe where Schneider gently misted them with water. Both Schneider and Clarke encourage using gray water or captured rain water for watering the plants as the drought’s impacts are still being felt.

“It’s important, if we want the monarchs to survive and thrive, that we give them the kind of habitat they need,” he said. “I’m happy that the Rotary is getting involved. I think it could make a big difference.”

For those interested in propagating native milkweeds themselves, the event was recorded and will be available at Facebook.com/SonomaCountyButterflyAlliance.