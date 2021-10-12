Subscribe

Guide to Sonoma County Halloween events 2021

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 12, 2021, 3:49PM
Halloween is coming up fast, and after last year’s lack of events, Sonoma County is back with all sorts of spooky festivities.

Here’s a list of Halloween events taking place around the county. COVID-19 protocols vary so be sure to check with venues before you go.

Friday, Oct. 15

Blind Scream Haunted House: The attraction in Santa Rosa is open on select dates through Halloween night. Located at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, at the corner of A and First streets.Tickets are $25 to $35.

For more information, call 707-953-3909, or visit www.blindscream.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sonoma County Zombie Movement: This Halloween-themed charity event will take place at the Healdsburg Plaza, and features residents wandering the streets in their best zombie costumes. A costume contest will be held after the walking portion of the event.

The Zombie Movement’s aim is to raise money for the National Brain Tumor Society and to collect food donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. It will go from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost up to $25 and donations are encouraged. Visit bit.ly/3mMeN1G or www.facebook.com/ZombieMovement to make a donation, and more information.

Día de los Muertos Opening Reception and Family Festival: This celebration of the Museum of Sonoma County’s 25th annual Día de los Muertos exhibition will feature artwork and altars from local artists, art activities, and performances by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. at 425 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa. Admission to the Family Festival is free.

For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, Oct. 22

AVFS Halloween Double Feature: “The Addams Family” and “Scream”: This drive-in double feature hosted by the AV Film Society will be held at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds in Cloverdale starting at 6:45 p.m.

The drive-in will play Halloween classics “The Addams Family” (1991) and “Scream” (1996).

Tickets range from $5 to $35 per car. Moviegoers have the option to bring lawn chairs and set up without a car for $12 per person.

For tickets and more information, visit www.avfilmsociety.org/outdoor-screenings.

“Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” Drive-In 2021: The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma will host a drive-in movie screening of “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” (2016). Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie costs $25 per car.

For more information, visit cityofpetaluma.org/ghostbusters-drive-in-movie.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Halloween at Howarth: This year marks the 15th annual “Halloween at Howarth” event hosted by the city of Santa Rosa including arts and crafts, face-painting and trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under. The event will be at Howarth Park, in Santa Rosa, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $5 for a Basic Pass. Train and carousel tickets can be purchased on-site for $2 per person. Specific time reservations are required.

For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit bit.ly/3oWw37h.

CARRIE”-Dinner and a Movie: The restaurant Delicious Dish in Sonoma, will offer a spin on a classic date-night. The restaurant will serve guests a curated “Carrie”-themed menu while the Stephen King classic plays throughout the restaurant. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

Delicious Dish encourages guests to dress up, and interested parties must reserve and prepay for their spot.

For more information or to reserve a table, visit www.deliciousdishsf.com.

Día de los Muertos Mexican Sugar Skulls workshop: Instructor Diego Rios will teach participants the rich history sugar skulls have in Mexican culture and demonstrate how to make one during this workshop at the Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma.

Two workshops will be held, one from 10 a.m. to noon, and the other from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop costs between $10 and $50.

For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Petaluma Cemetery Tour: The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will hold its annual Cemetery Tour of the Cypress Hill Cemetery in Petaluma starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tour guides will teach participants about the history of Petaluma through stories of the the people buried at the cemetery.

General admission is $20, discounts are available for museum members.

For more information, visit www.petalumamuseum.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Santa Rosa Police Department Trunk-or-Treating: The Santa Rosa Police Department will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treating event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will receive candy from first-responders as they snake through the building’s parking lot.

Costumes are encouraged.

For more information or to RSVP, visit bit.ly/2YFqi2z.

Thursday Oct. 28

Seventh Annual Halloween Wine and Candy Pairing: Meadowcroft Wines will host a Halloween wine pairing event at their tasting room in Sonoma, where they will offer the perfect wine pairings with popular Halloween candies.

A four-wine flight costs $30, and reservations for the wine pairing will be offered through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3BQgMIR.

The Great Pumpkin Party: The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma will host this free Halloween event, complete with live music, food and beverages, and pumpkin carving competition.

Hours will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Friday, Oct. 29

Spooky Paddle: Spring Lake Regional Park hosts a late-afternoon kayak paddle around the Santa Rosa lake.

The park recommends this event for ages eight and up. Another “Spooky Paddle” event will be held on Saturday.

Tickets start at $25 per person. To register, visit bit.ly/3AMBkk9.

Halloween Covers Show” at the Phoenix 2021: The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma will host a range of cover bands playing music by Blondie, Daft Punk and more.

Tickets are $10, doors open at 7:30 p.m., and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required upon entry.

For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2X4dORA or thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Farmers' Market Pumpkin Fest & Costume Contest: The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market’s annual Halloween celebration will be held at the West Plaza Parking Lot, on North and Vine streets. The event will be divided into three different competitions; a Pumpkin Decorating with Wheels competition, Pumpkin Carving, and a Costume Competition.

Registration for the competitions will start at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

The Monte Rio Día de los Muertos Celebration: From 2 to 5 p.m., the Monte Rio Community Center will host its third annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

This year, the band Cumbia del Norte will perform live music while participants honor their passed loved ones at the ofrenda, or altar. Activities will include mask decorating and a costume parade, and food like tamales and pan de muertos will be provided.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.friendsofmonterio.org.

“Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna”: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation will host an evening exploration of the Laguna Environmental Center in Santa Rosa.

Participants will discover and observe nocturnal animals like spiders, bats, and owls during this outdoor event.

Admission is free, although donations are encouraged.

For more information, visit the bit.ly/3iT2Gio or www.lagunafoundation.org.

“Under the Stars Halloween Bash”: The Barlow will host a live concert featuring music by The Marshall House Project and Sol Horizon to celebrate the spooky season.

The event is at at 6770 McKinley Street, #100 in Sebastopol, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.. Tickets cost $35.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3lzKkV4.

Día de los Muertos Windsor 2021 Entierra la Pandemia!: Windsor’s Día de los Muertos celebration will feature a car show, food, and a candlelight procession at the Windsor Town Green. Arts and crafts, face painting and various performances, including a traditional Indigenous blessing and dance by the Danza Xantotl Indigenous dance troupe of Santa Rosa.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green.

For more information, visit www.diademuertoswindsor.org or bit.ly/3Dv4iXa.

Rohnert Park Halloween Carnival & Día de los Muertos Celebration 2021: From noon to 5 p.m., the Rohnert Park Community Center Complex will host an event to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

Carnival games and a haunted maze are some of the highlights at the event. Admission is free.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2YFrW4f.

Did we miss any events? Let us know at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

