Guide to Sonoma County Halloween events 2021

Halloween is coming up fast, and after last year’s lack of events, Sonoma County is back with all sorts of spooky festivities.

Here’s a list of Halloween events taking place around the county. COVID-19 protocols vary so be sure to check with venues before you go.

Friday, Oct. 15

Blind Scream Haunted House: The attraction in Santa Rosa is open on select dates through Halloween night. Located at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, at the corner of A and First streets.Tickets are $25 to $35.

For more information, call 707-953-3909, or visit www.blindscream.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sonoma County Zombie Movement: This Halloween-themed charity event will take place at the Healdsburg Plaza, and features residents wandering the streets in their best zombie costumes. A costume contest will be held after the walking portion of the event.

The Zombie Movement’s aim is to raise money for the National Brain Tumor Society and to collect food donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. It will go from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost up to $25 and donations are encouraged. Visit bit.ly/3mMeN1G or www.facebook.com/ZombieMovement to make a donation, and more information.

Día de los Muertos Opening Reception and Family Festival: This celebration of the Museum of Sonoma County’s 25th annual Día de los Muertos exhibition will feature artwork and altars from local artists, art activities, and performances by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. at 425 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa. Admission to the Family Festival is free.

For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, Oct. 22

AVFS Halloween Double Feature: “The Addams Family” and “Scream”: This drive-in double feature hosted by the AV Film Society will be held at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds in Cloverdale starting at 6:45 p.m.

The drive-in will play Halloween classics “The Addams Family” (1991) and “Scream” (1996).

Tickets range from $5 to $35 per car. Moviegoers have the option to bring lawn chairs and set up without a car for $12 per person.

For tickets and more information, visit www.avfilmsociety.org/outdoor-screenings.

“Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” Drive-In 2021: The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma will host a drive-in movie screening of “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” (2016). Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie costs $25 per car.

For more information, visit cityofpetaluma.org/ghostbusters-drive-in-movie.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Halloween at Howarth: This year marks the 15th annual “Halloween at Howarth” event hosted by the city of Santa Rosa including arts and crafts, face-painting and trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under. The event will be at Howarth Park, in Santa Rosa, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $5 for a Basic Pass. Train and carousel tickets can be purchased on-site for $2 per person. Specific time reservations are required.

For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit bit.ly/3oWw37h.

“CARRIE”-Dinner and a Movie: The restaurant Delicious Dish in Sonoma, will offer a spin on a classic date-night. The restaurant will serve guests a curated “Carrie”-themed menu while the Stephen King classic plays throughout the restaurant. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

Delicious Dish encourages guests to dress up, and interested parties must reserve and prepay for their spot.

For more information or to reserve a table, visit www.deliciousdishsf.com.

Día de los Muertos Mexican Sugar Skulls workshop: Instructor Diego Rios will teach participants the rich history sugar skulls have in Mexican culture and demonstrate how to make one during this workshop at the Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma.

Two workshops will be held, one from 10 a.m. to noon, and the other from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop costs between $10 and $50.

For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Petaluma Cemetery Tour: The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will hold its annual Cemetery Tour of the Cypress Hill Cemetery in Petaluma starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tour guides will teach participants about the history of Petaluma through stories of the the people buried at the cemetery.

General admission is $20, discounts are available for museum members.

For more information, visit www.petalumamuseum.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Santa Rosa Police Department Trunk-or-Treating: The Santa Rosa Police Department will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treating event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will receive candy from first-responders as they snake through the building’s parking lot.

Costumes are encouraged.

For more information or to RSVP, visit bit.ly/2YFqi2z.