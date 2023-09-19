In the digital halls of cinematic history, there's a film that's more virtual than reality, more fantasy than science-fiction, despite it's cyberpunk premise: “Hackers,” the 1995 cult classic, takes us on a wild journey through a world where hacking is a superpower. While “Hackers” might be fun, it also highlights a truth ‒ hacking is a cryptic world that most folks just don't get.

It's like explaining pizza to a pineapple.

In “Hackers,” rollerblading teenagers battle the secret service and an even more powerful hacker, who calls himself “The Plague.” Some of the characters in the film get the terms and world, and some do not. A lot of the film is very much movie-mumbo-jumbo, not real world stuff. It still rings true though, in that to many, anything computer-related is like a foreign language.

This knowledge gap mirrors the real world.

Some people don't even know how to turn a computer on, and I don't mean talking dirty to it. The impact of hacking is all too tangible. Just look at the MGM Resorts’ data breach in Las Vegas. It's like something out of an “Ocean's 11” movie, with slot machines silenced and guests locked out of their rooms. It's a stark reminder that even corporate giants can be putty in the hands of digital tricksters.

While MGM's fiasco grabbed headlines, many hacking incidents slink by in the shadows. Corporations often opt for silence when breaches occur, fearing reputational harm. This hush-hush approach paints a dystopian landscape where the true scale of cyber threats remains elusive.

It's like trying to solve a puzzle while missing half the pieces.

We may not see rollerblading teenagers battling corporate empires, but the real world stakes are just as high. Cybercriminals target everything from personal data to corporate secrets, and the outcomes can be catastrophic. Ransomware attacks, where hackers encrypt data and demand a ransom for its release, have sent shockwaves through businesses, healthcare institutions ‒ even entire countries.

It's easy to cover up when you don't have thousands of people locked out of their hotel rooms though. With that many people immediately and directly affected, the word gets out.

Plenty of other incidents happen that we never hear about, perhaps because the hackers got paid off, or the company blames recent hiccups on other issues.

You definitely don't want to appear as a target.

What “Hackers” does get right is showing that we live in a world where vigilance in the digital realm is crucial. The integration of technology into our lives is so thorough that ignorance to it won't protect you. You might be staying off of computers, but the rest of the world isn't. Cybersecurity isn't just about safeguarding data. It's about preserving the very digital infrastructure that modern society relies upon.

These issues are only going to get worse.

How good can we make security systems and digital interfaces? Especially if the everyday person using them doesn't want them to be cumbersome. Companies do employ cybersecurity, or "anti-hacker" teams. Some do not.

People being locked out of hotel rooms is a bit comical, and not really a dangerous stunt. But suppose the hackers target something more vital. Meat distribution was targeted last year. We worry about nuclear war, or another 9/11 type event occurring. Yet a coordinated attack on multiple systems could shut a lot of things down.

Or at least slow them down. We might have to sit and do some things by hand. Gross. Let’s try to keep the computer systems running huh?

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. He appeared on America’s Got Talent and got a standing ovation. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Find out more at OliverGraves.com.