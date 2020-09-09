Haiku in isolation

Petaluma’s Sandra Anfang admits it was not a simple task to choose a short “selective sampling” of haiku from the rapidly expanding stack of poems she’s been writing daily over the last several months. Here are 19 of her favorites, representing a wide range of topics and tones from across the year’s many weeks and changing seasons, its multi-month parade of local and worldwide events and occurrences, and a revolving series of interior and exterior reflections, observations and experiences.

Every day since late in December of 2019, Petaluma’s Sandra Anfang has written one haiku.

Sometimes it’s two, and occasionally more.

But always, always, always ... she creates at least one, usually as the last thing she does before heading to sleep, a final act of creation that has become a kind of writerly benediction. Each new haiku also serves as a uniquely poetic diary entry, a brief, 17-syllable summation of the events of Anfang’s day.

“We’re all very strained and stretched right now, whether we know it or not, and sometimes we need a little anchor in the day,” says Anfang. “For me, the time I write my haiku is like a little moment of reckoning. Some people pray, some people meditate. For me, writing my daily haiku is like that. It’s like dropping a little anchor, creating a little record of my take on the day.”

Though she began the project before the pandemic forced everyone into their homes, Anfang believes it’s been a positive thing in a time when maintaining a sense of positivism is not always easy. Early on, when she thought she might write a daily haiku for a month or two, she quickly came to appreciate the anticipation of her haiku-a-day practice. Once the shelter-at-home took place, she decided she’d probably keep the practice going till the end of the years, and she’s remained steadily on course.

“After I got rolling, and I decided to stick with it,“ she says, ”it became a healthy addiction, I think.“

The subject of the haiku tends to range from direct descriptions of her daily life, to thoughts on the coronavirus, to general musings on politics, the air, the environment, nature, isolation, the future of the planet, and everything in between. It’s become something she looks forward to.

“Even on days when I can’t write a longer poem, I know I can always write a haiku,” Anfang says with a laugh.

Though she uses a computer for almost all of the writing she does, including her longer poetry, she has a small notebook that she’s dedicated for her haiku writing, which she does by hand to begin with, before eventually adding them to an ever-growing document she plans to turn into a book with the title “Shelter In Haiku 2020: A Covid Haiku Year.”

“It’s a fun challenge to try and encapsulate a big idea or a snapshot or a certain take on the day in just a few lines,” she says. “I like the discipline of it.”

A haiku is an ancient, traditional Japanese form of poetry in which the entire poem is made up of three lines, the first and third with just five syllables, the middle line with seven, for a total of just 17 syllables.

There are exceptions, Anfang points out.

“It's ‘kosher’ to fudge the syllabification of 5-7-5 a bit,” she allows. “This is a common practice, even in the most authentic journals and collections. In general, the consensus is that it's better to write a good haiku that flows, even if it breaks the pattern, than to force the 5-7-5 form. Besides, that rule was made for the Japanese language.”

Anfang - part teacher, part poet and part visual artist - is the author of several collections of poetry, including 1983’s “Fig Leaf Optional,” 2011’s “Crown of Thorns,” and 2012’s "String Theory“ Her poems have appeared in numerous publications and online forums, and several have picked up writing awards and prizes. She picked up the poetry habit while in high school, and has never stopped.

A reference librarian for 25 years, she eventually pursued a teaching credential, completing her studies and earning the paper in 1998. For the next 14 years, she taught in schools until, while living in Half Moon Bay, she began a full-time tutoring career, working with students from first grade to adults, emphasizing on on reading and writing and other language arts.

Anfang moved to Petaluma in 2012, where she quickly became part of the town’s prolific poetry community. She is now the organizer and host of Rivertown Poets, which began as a monthly open mic and poetry showcase at Aqus Cafe, and during the pandemic has become a weekly Zoom-based event, taking place on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Info on attending can be found on the Aqus.com website.

Anfang’s love of haiku did not begin in 2020, of course. It’s a form she’s long appreciated, and in 2017, one of her pieces took first place in a contest sponsored by the World Haiku Review, the official Magazine of the World Haiku Club. Anfang’s winning poem is a perfect example of the sneaky, playful power of a well-written haiku.

Crickets in night air

Tibetan throat singers

hold their breath in unison.

“There’s something that happens, a kind of magic that happens between the second and third line,” Anfang points out. “It’s a sort of turn that is invisible, and it’s the key to the poem. The first two lines are about one thing, and then the third is something different, a metaphor or idea that makes the whole poem complete in an unexpected way. And of course, haiku are short and concentrated, and I think people find that very appealing.”

Anfang, over the last several months, has come to see haiku as a perfect companion for a time of isolation and sheltering. Though her son and daughter-in-law will be coming to live with her in a few months, a development she’s clearly excited about, she currently lives alone, a situation that is only magnified by the isolating protections of slowing the spread of the virus.

“I have been doing a lot of reflection on the isolation we’ve all been experiencing,” she admits. “But, yes, a lot of the content of my haiku have been about sheltering, and the ironies of being on Zoom all the time, connecting with people all over the world, while also keeping to ourselves and having such limited contact with others.”

The haiku she’s faithfully written every day during this time have not just worked to give her an outlet for self-expression and contemplation. The practice has allowed Anfang an opportunity to hone the art of writing with simplicity and precision.

“It’s really given me a chance to look at all of my writing,” she says, “and its taught me a lot about writing economically. Some people are bare bones writers, and they have to build something up from a very skeletal beginning. I’m the kind of writer who writes a lot and then chips away at it to get rid of the unnecessary material. So these months have really allowed me to get better at saying more with less. I feel like I’ve learned a lot form my haiku.”

One thing she’s learned, she says, is that in many of the ways that really matter, she’s really not so isolated at all.

“It’s one of the ironies of living in this age,” Anfang says. “We might be apart, and we might be alone, but we’re all connected ... in ways we never knew.”

(You can learn more about Sandra Anfang, her books and her teaching, on her website at SandraAnfang.com)