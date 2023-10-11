Spooky Story Time with Miss A

Sunday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Get your little ones in the mood for Halloween with a special Spooky Story Time at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic (at the Petaluma Outlet Mall). On Sunday, Oct. 15, the fabulous Miss A will start it off with 12 p.m. reading of not-too-spooky picture books (for “little boos”), and then at 1 p.m. will return with slight slightly scarier classic stuff from "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,“ suggested for kids 8 and up.

Movies in the Park: ‘The Addams Family’

Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department concludes its 2023 summer Movies in the Park series with 1991’s “The Addams Family.” The free outdoor screening takes place at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Halloween Drag Bingo

Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Griffo Distillery is partnering with THTR PRoductions for a Halloween-themed evening of games, prizes and fabulous drag numbers, hosted by the “hauntingly beautiful” Sasha Devaroe. Griffo Distillery and Tasting Bar, 1320 Scott St. $25 per person.

Cemetery Walk

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ghosts of Petaluma will come to life as the Petalumans of Yesteryear once again present their annual Cemetery Walk at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. At the actual grave sites of real life figures from Petaluma’s history, costumed actors will share stories from that figure’s life. Cost is $15-$20, which supports the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Reservations must be made in advance, as space is limited. Tickets available at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Poetry of Remembrance

Saturday, Oct. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of poetry shared by a lineup of local artists and poets including Lalin (Luis Vasquez), Gina Tello Bugarin, Sandra Anfang, Irma Vega Bijou, Phylis Meshulam and Elizabeth Herron, the current Sonoma County Poet Laureate. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. Traditional refreshments will be served.

Pumpkins on Pikes

Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28, 2 - 10 p.m.

At Petaluma's Tara Firma Farms, the ever-popular Pumpkins on Pikes begins with an afternoon of fun, food and pumpkin-carving, and ends with an array of jack-o-lanterns displayed on pikes (metal poles) set here and there about the farm, then all lit up as the sun sets. Pumpkins provided to all attendees. Event includes games, music, and straw maze and beverages. Cost is $40. Kids under 3 are free. 3796 I St. Bring your own carving tools, and a blanket. It gets cold when the sun goes down, so dress warmly. TaraFirmaFarms.com.

Chalk Festival & Halloween Spectacular

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12-3 p.m.

East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target is) is once again hosting its Chalk Festival and Halloween Spooktacular, a free afternoon showcasing the stunning work of local artists creating chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks of the center. Treats, entertainment, balloons and more are part of the fun. 401 Kenilworth Drive.

Halloween Cover Show

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

It’s time again for one of Petaluma’s best loved Halloween traditions: the Halloween Cover Show at the Phoenix Theater. Now in its 8th year, the show features local musicians and bands performing covers of songs by a great lineup of well-known acts. Brandon Hendrickson and Trebuchet will perform songs from The Killers, Tiger Brown and friends will bring us tunes by The Adolescents, Tisha Coates and friends take on hits by Lady Gaga, Gas Money brings favorites from the Stone Temple Pilots, and James Ryall, Michael Weldon, Derek Nielsen, Tony Ferronato and Campbell McIntosh performs songs by The Cure. Tickets are $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Petaluma’s Halloween Trick or Treat Trail

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.

Over 50 downtown Petaluma businesses will be handing out candy to costumed children in this safe, family friendly annual event.

Halloween Blood Drive at Woman’s Club

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween by offering a treat that saves lives. On Halloween itself, the Petaluma Woman’s Club is hosting a blood drive. The Vitalant blood mobile will be on the premises, at 518 B St., with appointments recommended. Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.