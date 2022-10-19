Halloween parties, beer pairings and pop-ups

Tara Firma Farms returns after a two-year absence with their “Pumpkins on Pikes” Halloween events on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 10 p.m. This event includes everything from pumpkin carving to live music to food by Holistic Ag. The cost is $40 for adults and includes an organic carving pumpkin. Kids 3 and under are free (no pumpkin) and for those who are already CSA members, or who take this opportunity to join, the tickets are only $32. Also, $10 corkage is available at the door, but no other outside alcohol. No dogs allowed. Tickets must be bought in advance at www.tarafirmafarms.com, as there will be no ticket sales at the door.

Beer-Paired Dinner

Stockhome and HenHouse Brewing will be again collaborating on what promises to be another excellent Stockhome paired dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with just one seating, at 6 p.m. I can speak with authority when it comes to Stockhome’s paired dinners, having attended just about every one since they first opened. From beer- to wine- and even spirit-paired dinners, Chef Roberth Sundell doesn’t just pair red wines with meat and white wines with fish. He actually tests everything firsthand while making his menu, which really does make a difference. And I have said before, and stand by it, that beer makes for some of the best and most interesting dinner pairings. Even guests who are not normally beer drinkers have commented to us at these Stockhome beer-paired dinners how much they enjoy them.

Dinner is $80 per person, with tickets available at stockhomepetaluma.com. As always, the menu looks incredible, and we cannot wait to try each item with its paired beer. The menu will be hackleback caviar (with HenHouse Festbier), smoked trout dip and chips (with HenHouse’s Incredible Pale Ale), grilled veal sweetbreads and peanut sauce (with HenHouse’s Treat Life, a peanut butter cup Porter), charred bay scallop unagi glace and shiso (with HenHouse’s Zed Word, an English Pale Ale … with Zombies), roasted duck leg porridge, gruyere, smoked egg yolk (with HenHouse’s Witchcraft and the Occult 3, a barrel-aged dark sour), and finally, a HenHouse Dark Saison ice cream waffle cone with raspberry lingonberry yoghurt, lemon verbena and licorice. Of special note, three of these HenHouse beers are part of their limited edition annual “spooky brew” collection. Their limited-edition brews sell out quickly so this is a great way to try three of them, all expertly paired with Stockhome’s food.

And this just in. Sayre Piotrkowski, HenHouse marketing manager, certified cicerone (a beer sommelier) and Petaluma native, will be at Stockhome to lead the pairing. I know nobody who loves and understands beer as much as Sayre so am excited he will make the event. He presented the virtual Oktoberfest Stockhome HenHouse paired dinner two years ago and it was phenomenal. We got so much more out of the dinner by hearing Sayre’s take, as well as getting to taste everything alongside him.

Dinner Pop-up

Sax’s Joint recently started a once-monthly pop-up dinner, which is rolling back around on Friday, Oct. 28, with their hours extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until the food runs out. We were out of town for the first couple but love Sax’s breakfasts and lunches and so look forward to trying their dinners. “We will be serving our regular menu plus we have a few dinner specials such as a ribeye dinner, a prime rib dinner, and one more dinner special that changes,” Kimberly Saxelby tells me. The past two dinner specials were meatloaf and spaghetti, both of which probably would have been my first choice. I love a good ribeye or prime rib, especially from Sax’s kitchen, but when it comes to comfort food, meatloaf and spaghetti are right up my alley and I would imagine Sax’s is excellent. Yes, you can still get anything else off the menu, including breakfast for those who like ordering breakfast all day, and with Sax’s amazing breakfasts, why not? The dinner specials include your choice of baked potato, mashed potato or French fries, along with soup or salad. And mom Julie will be baking up her amazing fresh homemade cakes while Rosie’s homemade cream pies will also be on the menu.

BBQ Beast

Keith’s BBQ Beast will be on one of their rare visits to Petaluma (down from North County) to feed the girls softball championships the weekend of Oct. 28- 30. Keith will be serving Friday afternoon, and then again all day Saturday and Sunday, starting with breakfast burritos, English muffins and bagels, as well as vegetarian options, and then for lunch and dinner will have all his standard BBQ options, such as brisket, pulled pork, tri-tip, hotdogs, hamburgers and corndogs. We discovered Keith’s BBQ Beast (the name of his propane-powered old Dodge firetruck converted to BBQ kitchen) while judging the Wine County Big Q several years ago and have been following his BBQ ever since. Even if you don’t have a kid playing in the tournament, I highly recommend visiting Prince Park next weekend to try Keith’s BBQ. But while there, sit back, relax and enjoy your food while watching some softball. I promise you it is more exciting than watching professional baseball, plus you may actually know some of the players and their parents personally.