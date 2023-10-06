North Bay Cabaret producer Jake Ward says he had such a good time bringing his science-fiction burlesque/variety show dubbed “May the Fourth Be With You” to the Mystic Theatre last May, he’s decided to bring another of his popular North Bay traditions to Petaluma this October, on Oct. 27, the Friday before Halloween.

Evocatively titled “Halloweird,” the annual extravaganza ‒ unleashed in the past in Santa Rosa ‒ blends burlesque, comedy, and classic stage craft into what Ward describes as an evening of “enchanting eccentricities and eye-popping R-rated entertainment.”

Promising an unforgettable night or fun, Ward is planning a show filled with enjoyably off-kilter Bay Area celebrities including the Argus-Courier’s own award-winning columnist Oliver Graves, plus Oakland poet Jamie Dewolf, Netflix star Hollow Eve, San Francisco pole dancer Cezr Lopez, the indescribable Grawlix the Clown and many others.

“Halloweird will be another of North Bay Cabaret’s unforgettable live entertainment extravaganzas,” said Ward. “Performers will include an array of circus sideshow marvels, burlesque dancers and pole dancers, stunning drag performers, gut busting comedy acts, soul-stirring slam poets and live music artists guaranteed to get you grooving.”

Ward and his team are encouraging ticket-holders to “get in on the fun” by wearing their spookiest costumes for the evening’s costume party, and be prepared to participate in interactive crowd games.

Following the show, DJs Dyops and Die Wies will keep the music flowing on the dance floor. The event is 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Seated tickets range from $29 to $44, with table options from $175 to $400, depending on the size of your party. Purchase tickets through NorthBayEvents.com or MysticTheatre.com.