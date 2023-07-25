‘Hanging Out for Sloths,’ raising awareness (and money) in Petaluma

Petaluma wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas is organizing a local fundraiser for The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo), and has appropriately titled the Aug. 19 event “Hanging Out for Sloths!”

That exclamation point is important, because many people really do get excited about sloths – the world’s slowest animal – and Eszterhas can be counted among them (the people who are excited by sloths, not the slow animals themselves).

The organization has so far planted over 6500 sloth-friendly trees, installed 234 “sloth crossings” on roads running through their habitat, has taught over 6500 students through SloCo’s “Sloth School” programs, and monitors dozens of sloths in the wild.

As a volunteer trustee for SloCo, Eszterhas has become friends with the nonprofit’s founder, Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, who she describes as “super fun and quirky and also the world’s leading expert on sloths.”

The event is from 3-6 p.m. at Petaluma’s Beaumont Farms, and will feature live music by singer-songwriter Hannah Jern-Miller, opera singer Lisa Tenorio, and award-winning piano and violin duo Leslie Garman and David Ewart (whose music has been heard in films such as “Titanic” and “Avatar.” The highlight will be a presentation by Cliffe and Eszterhas about the work of the sloth Conservation Foundation.

“Dr. Cliffe is flying in for the event from her jungle home in Costa Rica,” said Eszterhas in a note to the Argus-Courier. “Becky and I have worked together for over 10 years on sloth conservation and together we have managed to raise over $100K for SloCo’s work. But this is the first time we will be doing anything in Sonoma County! This event is already getting a huge amount of love and support from local businesses.”

Included will be auctions, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne and more. Tickets are $75, with 100% of the money raised going to support the work of the Sloth Conservation Foundation. For information and to reserve tickets, visit SlothConservation.org.

Community Editor David Templeton can be contacted at david.templetona@arguscourier.com.