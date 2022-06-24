Happy 100th, Helen Hagopian

Petaluma’s Helen Hagopian, a retired registered nurse who once worked for local physician Dr. Jim Anderson — the same doctor who delivered her, at Hillside Hospital, in 1922 — will turn 100 this weekend, on Sunday, June 26.

According to her niece Jane Klemenok, Hagopian still lives in the same Petaluma neighborhood where she grew up. Her parents were Bill and Florence Carter, the former of whom once worked in production at the Argus-Courier.

Hagopian graduated from Petaluma High in 1940, and went to nursing school at Franklin Hospital in San Francisco.

In a 2007 “Toolin’ Around Town” column in the Argus-Courier, Harlan Osborne reported that Hagopian had plenty of stories from over the decades. While working for Dr. Anderson during WWII, Hagopian recalled, “He almost went broke by not charging people for office visits until one day his sister told him, ‘You’ve got to stop telling people they don’t have to pay.’ People would bring in choice lamb chops, chickens, and vegetables to trade for services.”

In the early 1970s, Hagopian became involved in local school health programs, and was instrumental in the creation of the People Services Center, serving on its very first board of directors along with CEO Mary Isaak and others.

Happy birthday, Helen!