Happy birthday, Edgar Allan Poe! Let’s party!

Among America’s most celebrated masters of the macabre is the great poet and short story writer Edgar Allan Poe. In his short 40 years of life, he penned hundreds of poems and stories, including some of the best known horror tales of all time ‒ “The Telltale Heart,” “The Raven,” “Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “The Cask of Amontillado.”

The prolific Poe died just over 174 years ago, but were he still alive ‒ possibly having drunk some forbidden elixir of immortality or made the right deal with nefarious forces from the shadow realms ‒ he’d be celebrating his 215th birthday this Friday, Jan. 19, and we think we know where he’d want to party, and yes, it would be in Petaluma.

He’s clearly got fans here.

The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets (2200 Petaluma Blvd.), is hosting a literary salon to mark the occasion, with the live reading of stories written and inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

The event is appropriately titled “Fantastic Terrors!”

Word Horde’s Ross Lockhart (who contributes the Argus-Courier’s “Petaluma Bestsellers” column) will be hosting. Readers and stories include Readers include local author Barbara Cottrell (“The City in the Sea”), Marion Deeds (“The Telltale Heart”) and R.L. Merrill (“The House Must Fall”), plus the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton (“The Bells,” “The Oval Portrait”) and Beulah Vega (“Eldorado,” “The Conqueror Worm”).

The free event begins at 6 p.m. Find out more on the Word Horde Facebook page or at WeirdandFantastic.com.