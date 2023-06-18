Happy Birthday to Petaluma’s ‘Unicorn Blessing Brigade’

It was one year ago, give or take a few days, that Petaluma’s Kim “Skipper” Corbin decided to get some extra mileage out of the inflatable blue unicorn costume she’d worn earlier that year in the Butter & Egg Parade. Having learned that a herd of unicorns is called a “blessing” (as in a “school or fish” or an “exaltation of larks”), Corbin decided to organize what she called a Unicorn Blessing Brigade, calling for others to dress up as the delightful fantasy creature and join her in parading through the downtown area on June 24, 2022.

“We're taking our unicorns on a fun frolic through downtown Petaluma with the intention of painting the streets with positivity,” she posted on local social media pages. And as if by magic, people did appear, dressed in all manner of unicorn and unicorn-adjacent garb. The response the group received from all who witnessed the happy spectacle was so genuinely joyous and welcomed, that Corbin has continued to seek out opportunities for the Blessing Brigade to work its might magic.

You might have seen them in the 2023 Butter & Egg Parade, or at one of the recent Arts Alive events that take place downtown on the third Thursday of every month. It was at June’s Arts Alive night, on June 15, that the group celebrated its first anniversary, with a dance party in the parking at the Mail Depot on Fourth Street, followed by a procession throughout Petaluma’s historic downtown.

“Let’s spread some more peace and positivity!” Corbin encouraged the crowd of about two dozen participants, before setting off down the street to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In,” played on a boombox towed along in a wagon. “Unicorn blessings!” she shouted to passing drivers and pedestrians through a portable megaphone. “We love Arts Alive!”

After about an hour, the group returned to the Mail Depot for another dance party.

Happy birthday, Blessing Brigade. Thanks for the smiles.