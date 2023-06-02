It’s come ‘round again, as only a doughnut can. If you have a chance to enjoy that tasty, circular, baked breakfast treat today, take a few extra seconds to savor it. Because especially today — June 4, National doughnut Day, observed annually on the first Friday of June — there’s a whole lot history in that doughnut hole.

Believe it or not, National doughnut Day is not just some callous conspiracy to artificially bump up sales of deep-fried pastries. The first National doughnut Day took place in 1938, launched by none other than the Salvation Army – the Chicago branch, to be precise. It seems that the esteemed public service organization wanted a way to thank and honor about 250 fearless “doughnut lassies” or “doughnut girls” (sorry, that's really what they were called), who had volunteered with the organization years before, during WWI, to make baked goods for soldiers in France.

The bold bakers actually journeyed to the front lines to make doughnuts (and, being the Salvation Army, to provide spiritual comfort) for enlisted men at small social centers where other services (mending of clothing, help with mailing letters home) were also offered. The social centers were called “huts,” and were mainly established in abandoned buildings near the action or ports of entry.

Doughnuts, it was decided, would be the easiest baked good to produce under those circumstances.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dZ8dig33Iw4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Happy doughnut Day, Petaluma!

