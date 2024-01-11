The first time I laid eyes on Dave Alvin, he was standing in a narrow alley beside the Stone nightclub in San Francisco and wringing copious amounts of sweat from a bar towel. It was a hot July night in 1985 and Alvin was taking a break before his second show. At the time, Dave and his brother Phil were fronting the Blasters, a Downey-based band then at the vanguard of the ’80s rockabilly and roots-rock revival.

“Yeah, that was our m.o.,” the singer, songwriter and guitarist laughs, during a recent phone interview from his Southern California home. “We played hard—and we were sweaters!”

At 68, and following a rough battle with multiple cancers, Alvin has slowed his pace a bit, but he’s still electrifying onstage and in the studio. His new album, “The Third Mind 2” (Yep Roc), follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2020 eponymous debut with a potent mix of jam-rock, blues, folk, jazz and psychedelia. It features an ace line-up of Alvin (guitar, vocals), David Immergluck of Counting Crowes (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Victor Krummenacher of Camper Van Beethoven (bass, vocals) and Michael Jerome of Better Than Ezra (drums). Goth-folk singer Jessie Sykes, who had contributed covers of the Grateful Dead standard “Morning Dew” and Fred Neil’s “The Dolphins” to the first album, also is on board.

Alvin brings the Third Mind band to the Mystic Theater on January 18.

The experimental nature of Third Mind began a decade ago after Alvin read John Szwed’s insightful Miles Davis biography “So What,” which tells how Davis and producer Ted Macero recorded lengthy studio sessions only to edit the material into a succinct pastiche of sound.

“Victor and I had been knocking around this idea of going into the studio not really knowing what we’re going to do,” Alvin explains when asked about the band’s experimental recording approach. “You know, the Stones often wouldn’t have any songs when they went into the studio — they would just sit around jamming and two years later they’ve got an album.”

Due to a tight budget, the Third Mind had to do that in a week.

Their efforts paid off. The debut album, “American Songwriter” opined, was “a captivating, often enthralling voyage as these trippy, somewhat hallucinogenic songs get pulled like taffy ... allowing this assemblage the leeway to explore instrumental nuances that shape-shift into new, perhaps better, surely more experimental versions, of themselves.”

The six-track sophomore album includes the original composition “Tall Grass” and sprawling covers of the Electric Flag’s “Groovin Is Easy,” the Jaynetts’ “Sally Goes Round the Roses” (replete with backward-tracked guitar intro), Fred Neil’s “A Little Bit of Rain” and a swampy spin on Paul Butterfield’s “In My Own Dream.”

“That sort of improvisational approach to music-making really crystallized in the Bay Area,” Alvin says. “Third Mind is grounded in the California mentality of, ‘Well, I don’t know, let's try it.’ And of not being limited to specific genres.”

Of course, Alvin has never limited his musical interests. After the Blasters, he released a series of acclaimed solo projects, including the 1994 folk-blues classic “King of California” and the Grammy-winning “Public Domain: Songs from the Wild Land” (2000) and “Common Ground: Dave and Phil Alvin Play and Sing the Songs of Big Bill Broonzy” (2014). For a taste of Alvin’s stage prowess, check out the recently expanded and remastered 2012 album “Eleven Eleven (Live at the Ark + Bonus Tracks)” with his longtime band the Guilty Ones.

Clearly, the stage recharges Alvin’s creative spirit.

“It’s the greatest feeling on Earth. It’s better than any drug,” he says of playing onstage. “The closest thing I can compare it to, and I’m not really a runner, but it’s sort of like a runner’s high. I do love to hike and there are times, especially on a long hike when you’re in a remote area — with rattlesnakes, mountain lions and bears — and you’re just living in the present — you’re smelling the woods or the sage or whatever. You live in that present. And you have that feeling when you’re locked in with the drummer and the band’s clicking and you and the audience are on the same page. You hit that zone, you just lock into that thing.”