Harlan Osborne to give talk on 1954 Petaluma

Argus-Courier columnist Harlan Osborne (“Toolin’ Around Town”) will take us on a trip to a time to when the town’s population was just above 10,000, Hwy 101 still ran down Main Street and the corner building (where Amy’s now has its headquarters) was still Carithers department store.

Titled “1954 Petaluma: A Year in Photographs,” Osborne’s talk will accompany an array of magnificent black-and-white photos from Cee-Jay Photography.

Osborne is the perfect tour guide for a photographic joy-ride to Petaluma’s past, having grown up here starting back in the 1950’s.

“I’m an east side kid who moved here in May, 1953, with my mother, brother and sister, one month after my sixth birthday,” he wrote in a July, 2022 column. “We were latchkey kids who walked two blocks to the new McKinley Elementary School.”

He’s worked in Petaluma as a Mobil station gas pumper, a chicken catcher, a accountant, a softball umpire, a sports writer, a publicist for the Petaluma Speedway, and (since June of 2006) as a regular columnist for the Argus-Courier.

The free event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.