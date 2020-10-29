Harrowing Halloween horrors

“Horror is the stuff I breathe day in and day out,” says Petaluma filmmaker Mitchell Altieri, co-writer and director of the cult-hit vampire movie “The Hamiltons,” and several others. “I’m used to talking with other horror filmmakers about really disturbing things, coming up with really terrifying things to happen to our characters on screen,” he says. “Sometimes I forget that there could also be people living right next door, maybe a teacher or a mom you see with her kids at the store, who are also thinking up really terrible things to happen to someone. And from the stories I’ve read while judging this year’s Halloween Fiction Competition, I’d say a lot of those people live in Petaluma.”

A little over a month ago, we asked Altieri to be this year’s Halloween Fiction judge, and put out the call for local writers to do one simple thing: scare Mitch Altieri. We received almost two dozen stories, and dutifully forwarded them to Altieri, who admits he had a harder time choosing favorites than he expected.

“I don’t think there was a bad story in the batch,” he says. “I liked them all, and a lot of them were legitimately scary. Some were actually pretty messed up, which I have to say was really impressive. Especially because some of the scariest ones were from kids and teenagers. One of my favorites was by a 7-year-old! That’s amazing. To me, that kid is awesome!”

Contestants were asked to choose one of three different images to use as inspiration, and to keep their stories under 500 words. Some of the stories submitted were incredibly literal in their use of the image they chose, while some allowed the picture to suggest a tone or mood they worked into their tale.

“People were really clever,” says Altieri, whose latest film, co-written with Petaluma’s Adam Weis, is the teen scare flick “Star Light” (streamable on numerous platforms). “And some of them were totally surprising, making me think they were going one direction, then going somewhere else. It really was not easy to pick just two for each image.”

Ultimately, though, that’s what Altieri did. For each picture, he selected a winner, and a runner up. That’s a total of six stories, with one additional “Editors’ Choice” — picked by Community Editor David Templeton — which, as it so happens, was the one story not written with any of the prompt images in mind.

And with that, here they are, seven tales of mystery, terror, suspense and horror, written by your neighbors and friends.

Proceed cautiously, though.

Some of these stories contain truly disturbing and frightening content. That’s perfect for provoking thrills and chills as a full moon rises over this October 31, but two or three could possibly prove a bit upsetting to certain readers.

“The thing about horror,” says Altieri, “is that for some people, like me, reading and writing it is a fun, manageable way to confront the real horrors we see in the world around us. So I guess I’m not really that surprised that so many folks around us are writing stories this scary. What surprised me was how good it all is. Everyone did a great job.”

In other word, congratulations to all who submitted. Thank you for sharing your creepiest visions and nightmares. Do keep writing everybody.

And ... Happy Halloween.