On a sunny Saturday last weekend in downtown Petaluma – surrounded by the happy cacophony of cheerful folks gathering to celebrate Butter and Egg Day – Maria de Lourdes Victoria and her granddaughter Josie Strange stacked a folding table with copies of their new book “Josie’s Broody Hen,” and its Spanish language twin, “La Guillina Clueca de Josefina,” and waited for customers. Proudly displayed along with several other titles representing Victoria’s prolific status as an author of Spanish-language romance novels, the new book – featuring a charming story and vibrant illustrations by Adriana Morales Marin – is the first full collaboration between Victoria and Strange.

In other words, it’s the first one that bears both of their names as authors.

“It’s a nice thing to share,” noted Victoria, giving one stack of books an aesthetic turn. “I’ve written children’s books before, often inspired by my grandchildren, and I basically write them for them to enjoy. So to write one with Josie is very special.”

Based on a true story, "Josie’s Broody Hen“ follows a girl named Josie (of course) whose pet chicken Popcorn is determined to hatch an egg, despite a few barnyard setbacks. As Josie sets out to make her hen’s dreams come true, readers are taken along on a funny adventure, while perhaps actually learning something about backyard chicken-raising.

“We started writing this in September,” said Victoria. “Josie had the idea, and we talked about it a lot, and then I started writing it down, and polishing it up. I sent it to Adriana, who I have worked with before, to see what she thought, and she liked it and started doing illustrations right away.” As Marin went to work on the drawings, Strange – a bilingual fifth-grader at Petaluma’s Grant School – went straight to work on the translation.

“We originally imagined it as one volume in both Spanish and English,” explained Victoria, gesturing to some of her other kids books on display – “Birthday in the Woods/Cumpleanos en el Bosque,” about a grandmother and grandson celebrating a birthday with a party of forest animals, “They Came Home WIth a Bundle/Llegaron el Casa con un Bulto,” in which a dog and cat adjust to a newcomer in their house, and a few others. “Up until this one, all of my books I just put on Amazon or on my website,” Victoria said, reaching over to pick up a copy of her collaboration with Josie. “But with this one, I finally found a literary agent who said, ‘Okay, I’ll take it to the book fair in Guadalajara,’ a very large book fair there. She took the bilingual version, and a publisher there said, ‘We want it!’ But then the publisher decided to have two different versions, one in English and one in Spanish. It’s a small publisher, but we thought, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

Though this is the first book to carry Josie’s name alongside her grandmother’s the two do not consider it their first collaboration.

“This one is about my dog,” said Strange, who had been chatting with a friend toward the rear of the pop-up tent under which the book display stands. With a dazzling smile, Strange gestured to another book on the table, this titled, “Chewy the Poop-Eating Pup.”

“My dog would go to our neighbor’s house and wait at the door, and to get treats,” Strange explained, “and then she’d go into their house and eat the cat poop.“

Laughing, Victoria added, “I guess it must be tasty.”

As Josie returned to her friend, Victoria continued.

“Josie was worried about it, but then we discovered something called coprophagia, something dogs sometimes do, they eat poop,” she said. “I guess they see it as a delicacy. And I said to Josie, ‘Well, it seems like Chewy is not the only dog with this problem.’”

They did some more research together, discovered that word, coprophagia – defined as the “practice of eating stool” – and an idea was hatched. From Chewy’s somewhat disgusting (but evidently not abnormal) appetite for cat poop sprang the idea for the book, which Victoria wrote and Marin illustrated.

“Kids really seem to enjoy reading that one,” noted Victoria with a smile.

Originally from Veracruz, in Mexico, Victoria – who lives in Seattle but often visits Petaluma – does not only write children’s books. She is an award-winning author whose novels have been published internationally, many in Spanish, some also in English. Her most recent novel, “La Casa de los Secretos,” published by Planeta de Libros in July of 2016, won the second place prize for Best Novel in Spanish at the International Latino Book Awards. Many of her short stories have appeared in important literary journals including Nimrod and Quercus Review.

She is currently working on a fourth novel.

As for “Josie’s Broody Hen,” in addition to promoting the book at events like Butter and Egg Day, Victoria hopes that local bookstores and gift shops – particularly those with a strong Petaluma-centric vibe – will want to carry the book.

“That would be wonderful, if people could find the book right here in Petaluma,” she said.

As for any future collaborations with Josie, Victoria said its possible, especially now that her granddaughter has gotten a taste of what it’s like to be an author.

“Now she says she wants to write a book with her friend Sally,” Victoria said. “I think there’s another writer in the family.”