‘Have a merry Christmas, it may be your last’

Among the most beloved popular Christmas songs, though famously a little downbeat compared to “Jingle Bells” and “Here Comes Santa Claus,” is the lovely ballad “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” But if the lyricist had had his way, the sweetly sad tune would have been a whole lot more depressing. And it was none other than Judy Garland, legendary actor and singer, who recognized just how horrible, the original version actually was.

It’s because of her we have the song so many of us love today.

Here’s the story.

In 1943, as WWII was raging, Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, frequent songwriting partners, were hired to write the tunes for the upcoming MGM musical “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the memoir by Sally Benson. According to “Christmas in the Movies” by historian Jeremy Arnold (and other sources), with 22-year-old Judy Garland set to star and Vincent Minnelli brought in as a replacement for original director George Cukor – who had been tapped to make military training films for the United States Signal Corps – the studio hoped that their film’s message of an average family holding together during stressful times would resonate with the American public.

Though not technically a Christmas movie — that holiday taking up only about one-quarter of the film’s running time — one of the film’s most indelible moments is when Garland as Esther Smith, emotively sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to her sobbing little sister Tootie (Margaret O’Brien). They’ve just learned the family would be leaving St. Louis after the holiday, since their banker father is being relocated to New York City.

Most of us are at least somewhat familiar with the version Garland sings in the movie.

Here are those lyrics.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Let your heart be light.

Next year all your troubles will be out of sight.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Make the yuletide gay.

Next year all our troubles will be miles away.

Once again as in olden days,

Happy golden days of yore.

Faithful friends who were dear to us

Will be near to us once more.

Someday soon we all will be together

If the fates allow.

Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.

So have yourself a merry little Christmas now.

But those words exist only because Garland, upon hearing the song for the first time, refused to sing the lyrics that Martin and Blane originally submitted, claiming that audiences would never forgive her for belting out such a thing to poor, sad, half-hysterical Tootie.

Here are the original lyrics.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

It may be your last

Next year we may all be living in the past.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Pop that champagne cork.

Next year we may all be living in New York.

No good times like the olden days,

Happy golden days of yore,

Faithful friends who were dear to us

Will be near to us no more.

But at least we all will be together

If the Lord allows.

From now on we’ll have to muddle through somehow,

So have yourself a merry little Christmas now.

After nearly two weeks of a stalemate between Garland and the songwriters, Martin finally submitted “happier” lyrics, though still upsetting enough, in the film, to trigger an outburst in which Tootie beats several snow-people to death in her front yard.

So, you know, it’s still a pretty sad song.

Beautiful but … sad.

If not for Garland, however, it would have been a whole lot sadder. And we might not be singing it every Christmas 76 years later.

Oh, one more thing.

In 1957, while pulling together songs for his album “A Jolly Christmas,” Frank Sinatra reportedly asked Martin to make even more revisions to the song, requesting that the songwriter “jolly up” one line in particular. And that is how the Garland-sung line “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow,” became the line most of us know today, “Hang a shining star upon the highest bough.”

Definitely “happier.”