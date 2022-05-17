Have gopher hat, will read the news

From the ‘Local Style Warrior’ Department, Petaluma audiobook producer Ralph Scott, of Squeaky Cheese Productions, sent in this photo of his wife Kendra Murray, reading the Argus-Courier in high style and comfort.

“Because you should always wear a gopher hat when reading the local paper,” he wrote in explanation of the delightful shot.

Who knows? Maybe this will start a local fashion trend of local movers-and-shakers rocking gopher hats. Or even better (if such a thing is possible), a sudden flurry subscribers sending in photos of themselves reading the weekly Argus-Courier in their yard, curled up with their dog or cat, out the park or, you know, wherever.

Thanks Ralph. You made some local editors smile today.

Go ahead, feel free to send your own shot of yourself or someone else reading the Argus-Courier to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.