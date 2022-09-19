HBO Max and Netflix announce release dates for movies filmed in Petaluma

Petaluma filmmaker, Ali Afshar, has five new films coming out in time for the Holiday season. HBO Max and Netflix announced release dates for this fall and winter.

Afshar said the Petaluma community appreciate and recognize his movies and the messages they intend to share. Representing the underdog, diversity, doing the right thing and the American Dream.

“I think that’s what people need whether they know it or not, some positivity,” he said. “Not just so much real-world negativity and or so much turmoil and turbulence in a lot of the content that’s coming out today. Which is great but I think also people need love, fun, holidays and family.”

Afshar has three upcoming releases on HBO Max, two on Netflix and a new series for 2023: “Casa Grande.” All were filmed partially, if not completely, in Petaluma.

“Holiday Harmony”

This heartwarming holiday film follows singer-songwriter, Gail, on her trip across country for a chance to sing at an iHeartRadio Christmas festival. When Gail’s car breaks down in Harmony Springs, Oklahoma, her dreams are put on hold. This romantic comedy about finding your true family, love and acceptance, will be released on HBO Max Nov. 24. With cast members Brooke Shields, Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter and more.

“A Hollywood Christmas”

A movie within a movie, this Holiday film centers on a Hollywood filmmaker, Jessica, an up-and-coming director of Holiday films. When network executor, Christopher, arrives to stop movie production, Jessica’s film is at stake. She must navigate various obstacles to keep her movie on track, all while dealing with stirring romantic feelings. The film releases on HBO Max Dec. 1, with Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner and more.

“A Christmas Mystery”

A family-friendly holiday film with a mysterious twist: long ago, some of Santa’s magical jingle bells were found in Pleasant Bay, bringing peace and joy to the small Oregon town. Present day, just days before Christmas, Santa’s bells have gone missing! It is up to a group of kids to find the bells and restore Christmas magic before it’s too late. The feel-good film comes out Nov. 24 on HBO Max, with Violet McGraw, Beau Bridges, Oscar Nuñez and more.

“I Still Believe in Santa”

A romantic comedy about the magic of believing, even for adults. Tom, a 47-year-old lawyer who still believes in Santa Claus falls in love. After dating for some time, the holidays roll around and his girlfriend, Lisa, discovers Tom’s thoughts on St. Nick. As a lawyer, he has some pretty sound logic to back up his beliefs, even for an adult. This feel-good love story will bring out your inner child and put you in the Holiday spirit! “I Still Believe in Santa” will be released on Netflix this winter.

Now out on Netflix, this romantic comedy is about a young woman approaching 30 and navigating the hardships of adulthood. After losing her job, her boyfriend and breaking her ankle, a cooking class with a handsome Spanish chef may be just the thing Sofia needs. A feel-good romance about moving home, finding yourself and learning to cook. One of the top 10 movies streaming in the U.S. today, with cast members Riley Dandy, Christina Moore, Bryan Craig and more.

You can follow Afshar’s Instagram for updates @aliafsharesx or visit the website, http://www.esxproductions.com.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.